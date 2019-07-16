MLS Ticker: Shea out for season, Loons sign midfielder Lod, and more

Brek Shea will play no part in Atlanta United’s remaining matches this season.

Five Stripes head coach Frank de Boer confirmed on Tuesday that Shea suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss at Seattle, which will keep out for the rest of the season. Shea joined the club as a free agent in Dec. 2018 and totaled 24 appearances in all competitions for the defending MLS Cup champs.

“He has a really bad injury in his knee and I feel really sorry for him, because he was looking good, looking fresh,” de Boer told reporters at training.

“His knee is destroyed. It’s not looking good for him. ACL for sure, meniscus also, some other things also.”

With Shea out for the remainder of the season, Atlanta is currently thin at the left back position. Mikey Ambrose is also out with a hamstring injury, while George Bello has yet to recover from a right adductor injury. Franco Escobar will miss Wednesday’s game against the Houston Dynamo due to yellow card accumulation.

Atlanta is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with 30 points through 20 matches.

Minnesota United adds Finnish midfielder Robin Lod

After being linked to the club last week, Finnish midfielder Robin Lod is officially a Minnesota United player.

The club announced the acquisition of Lod on Tuesday from Spanish second division side Sporting Gijon. Minnesota used Targeted Allocation Money to acquire the midfielder and he will occupy an international roster spot.

Lod, 26, joined Sporting in 2018 and scored four goals in 23 appearances with the club. He’s also played with Klubi 04, HJK, and Panathinaikos during his professional career.

“We’re really excited that he’s decided to join us. This is a player that we’ve been trying to get here since his Panathinaikos days, before he went to Spain. We’ve been following him very closely ever since. He’s been outstanding in form for the Finland National team, who are undefeated, at the top of their European qualifying group,” MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath said. “I think his game suits the MLS to a T and I’m expecting big things from him. He can score goals, he can make goals, he can play three or four positions.”

He’s won 33 caps with the Finnish National Team, scoring three goals.

Timbers, Lucas Melano mutually agree to part ways

Argentine forward Lucas Melano is on his way out of the Portland Timbers.

The club announced on Tuesday that Melano and the Timbers have mutually agreed to part ways. Melano will be placed on MLS’ waivers.

“We would like to thank Lucas for his service to the club – including his contributions in helping the Timbers win their first MLS Cup – and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Timbers GM and President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson said.

Melano, 26, was signed by Portland in July 2015 and went on to make 59 appearances with the club, while scoring five goals. He’s made nine appearances in 2019, but has not scored a league goal since Oct. 2018. Melano also saw loan spells at Estudiantes and Belgrano.

Report: Atlanta United agree to trade with Chicago for Mo Adams

Atlanta United is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Mo Adams from the Chicago Fire.

According to The Athletic, both teams have agreed to a deal but there is no official word what the Fire would be receiving in return. Adams, 22, was the Fire’s first-round selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft and has made 25 appearances since.

Per multiple other league sources, #ATLUTD has agreed to a trade with #cf97 for midfielder Mo Adams, pending league approval. Sources could not confirm what Atlanta is sending to Chicago. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 15, 2019

Born in England, Adams is a natural midfielder but could be used in other positions due to Atlanta United’s injury concerns.

Chicago, currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, are seven points out of sixth-place NYCFC but have only won three matches since the start of May.

FC Cincinnati unveil West End Stadium design

FC Cincinnati unveiled a new design for their West End Stadium on Tuesday, which is expected to open in March 2021.

The stadium will be the future home of the soccer team and will cost roughly $250 million to build. The ownership group to fund the stadium is led by FC Cincinnati CEO and Managing Owner Carl H. Lindner III.

“We are so proud of this incredible design that Populous has delivered to FC Cincinnati. It has been so well-thought and concepted, so carefully crafted. We believe it will stand as a true icon and unifying force in our city,” Lindner said.

”Our deep passion for FC Cincinnati is to create a legacy in this city, contribute a positive impact on our community and help raise the profile of Cincinnati not only nationally, but also around the world. We believe that soccer, as the world’s game, is a true unifying force and can bring our region closer together.”

Design features will be both internal and external and will feature between 26,000-26,500 seating capacity, a total of 59 suites which will be the most in an MLS stadium that does not also host an NFL team, and a complete, 360-degree canopy roof which will cover every seat in the stadium.

A full list of all features can be found here.