MLS Ticker: TFC adds winger Gallardo, Atlanta United signs homegrown, and more

Toronto FC kicked off the opening of MLS’ Secondary Transfer Window with a bang.

The club announced the signing of Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo, via the use of Targeted Allocation Money. Gallardo, 22, will be eligible to play this weekend as TFC takes on the Montreal Impact at Stade Saputo.

Gallardo joins from Zamora F.C. of Venezuela’s Primera Division. He totaled 116 appearances since making his debut in 2014, scoring 11 goals and helping the club win three league titles.

“Erickson is a talented attacking player that will improve our team. He has good character and is excited to earn the respect of his teammates, meet our great fans, and he and his wife are looking forward to settling into the City of Toronto,” TFC General Manager Ali Curtis said.

“He has speed, can shift directions quickly and can open up the game for himself and others. Mid-season can sometimes be challenging to step into a new team, particularly for young, international players. With that said, we’re excited to get him going because we believe he can make an impact now, and in the future.”

He won his only senior cap with the Venezuela National Team in a June friendly draw against Ecuador.

Atlanta United signs George Campbell as sixth Homegrown Player

Atlanta United made their sixth Homegrown signing in club history on Tuesday.

The club announced that 18-year-old defender George Campbell has been signed to a homegrown contract, effective Jan. 1st, 2020. Born in Chester, Penn., Campbell joined the Atlanta United academy in 2016-17.

“George has shown remarkable progress at each step in his development and he’s earned a professional contract with our club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said. “As a member of our inaugural Academy teams in 2016, he’s worked hard to utilize the club’s pathway to the professional level, highlighted by his form in USL this season – most of which came before his 18th birthday.”

He’s spent a majority of the 2019 season with USL affiliate Atlanta United II, making 11 appearances. Campbell was named Man of the Match on his professional debut back in March, and has been a top performer defensively for the team.

Report: Sporting KC linked with Portuguese wing back Luis Martins

Sporting KC is hoping to make a few moves during the secondary transfer window and reportedly has been linked in serious discussions with one player so far.

According to the Kansas City Star, SKC is eyeing up Portuguese left back Luis Martins. The club would need to acquire an international roster spot in order to sign Martins, likely having to trade with another MLS club.

Martins is currently with Portuguese side Chaves, where he’s made 10 appearances since joining in 2018. He’s also spent time with Benfica, Gil Vicente, and Granada while appearing for Osasuna and Maritimo on-loan.

His arrival to SKC would give Peter Vermes another option in defense as the team is without several players due to injury. The club is recently coming off a 1-0 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Niko Hamalainen leaves LAFC, returns to Queens Park Rangers

Finnish-American fullback Niko Hamalainen has left LAFC due to the conclusion of his loan with the MLS club.

Hamalainen joined on a six-month loan from English second-tier side QPR back in February, but did not see his loan extended by the current Supporters Shield leaders. The 22-year-old made three appearances for the club, including one start.

“We would like to thank Niko for his contributions to our Club during the first half of the season, and wish him great success moving forward,” said EVP & General Manager John Thorrington.

A former member of FC Dallas’ academy, Hamalainen joined QPR back in 2014 but has only made three league appearances for the club to date. He also saw a short loan stint with Dagenham & Redbridge.