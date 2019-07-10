MLS Ticker: Union sign Curtin to extension, Loons linked to midfielder, and more

Jim Curtin has been rewarded for the Philadelphia Union’s best-ever start in club history.

The Union announced on Wednesday that Curtin has been given a multi-year extension to remain with the club. Curtin is the team’s all-time leaders in wins with 64 and has led the team to a 10-5-6 record through 21 matches, five points better than the Union’s previous best record.

Curtin was given a one-year extension in 2018 for this season but now has job security heading into the second-half of the 2019 season. The Union currently lead the Eastern Conference and are on pace to break the previous best record in club history of 15-14-5.

The Union travel to Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Report: Ron Jans linked as next FC Cincinnati head coach

FC Cincinnati reportedly is eyeing up their next head coach.

According to Dutch outlet FC Update, Ron Jans is being considered for the job. Jans worked with current FC Cincy sporting director Gerard Nijkamp during their time together at FC Zwolle.

Jans first major head coaching role came in 2002 with FC Groningen before moving to SC Heerenveen in 2010. He managed Standard Liege of the Belgian top-flight in 2012, before returning to Holland with FC Zwolle from 2013-17.

Yoann Damet is currently FC Cincy’s interim after the club fired Alan Koch in May.

The club is currently bottom of the MLS standings in their debut campaign, despite having several talented players on the roster.

Report: Minnesota United set to add Finnish midfielder Lod

Minnesota United are reportedly nearing a deal to add another playmaking weapon to their arsenal.

According to the Pioneer Press, the Loons are eyeing up Finnish midfielder Robin Lod. Lod, 26, spent last season with Sporting Gijon of Spain’s La Liga, scoring four goals in 23 appearances.

Lod has also played with Panathinaikos of the Greek Super League and HJK Helsinki in Finland’s Veikkausliiga. He has also won 33 caps with the Finnish National Team, scoring three goals.

Adrian Heath’s side are currently fourth in the Western Conference after back-to-back wins over the San Jose Earthquakes and Montreal Impact.