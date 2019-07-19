MLS Ticker: Webb acknowledges NY Derby mistake; Bendik joins Union and more

New York City FC left Red Bull Arena last weekend quite disappointed, and not just because the team suffered a 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals New York Red Bulls.

If anything, it was more how the result took shape. In the 60 minute, Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer put the home side in front with his second goal of the evening.

However, the moments that led up to the goal were beyond contentious as the assistant referee pointed for a goal kick and head referee Alan Kelly allowed the Red Bulls to play quickly and take a throw in.

Howard Webb, the general manager of the Professional Referees Organization, declared on Thursday that the situation was mishandled by the match official.

“With hindsight, the referee should have stopped the game at that point and indicated to everybody to give clarity that the restart was going to be a throw-in,” Webb told Pro Soccer USA on Thursday.

Union acquire veteran goalkeeper Joe Bendik

The Union have added veteran goalkeeper help behind starter Andre Blake with the addition of Joe Bendik. Jim Curtin’s side acquired Bendik from Columbus Crew SC in exchange for 2020 MLS SuperDraft second-round selection.

Bendik has previously played for the Portland Timbers, Toronto FC, Orlando City SC and Crew SC prior to joining the Union.

Meanwhile, with the move for Bendik, the Union also announced that on-loan goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel has returned to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.

Crew SC adds Dutch midfielder Youness Mokhtar

Caleb Porter’s side has bolstered its midfield on Friday with the signing of Mokhtar, who last played for Stabaek in the Norwegian First Division.

Mokhtar, 28, was born in Holland, and has represented both the youth national teams of the Netherlands and Morocco.

Prior to joining Stabaek, the midfielder played in the Netherlands with PEC Zwolle, FC Twente and PSV Eindhoven, as well as in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.