MLS Ticker: Whitecaps sign Adnan to Designated Player deal, Crew acquires Room, and more

Ali Adnan has officially made the switch to the Vancouver Whitecaps from Serie A side Udinese.

The club announced they’ve signed Adnan to a multimillion dollar transaction and he will occupy a Designated Player slot. His new deal will keep Adnan with the club through 2021 with an option for 2022.

Adnan has started 16 matches for the Whitecaps this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

“Ali has been a great addition to our club since arriving in March,” Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos said. “He understands our defensive principles and has an incredible ability to join the attack, create in the last third, which is very important for teams that want to have an impact offensively using their fullbacks.”

In a separate transaction, the club utilized Targeted Allocation Money on Joaquin Ardaiz so he will no longer occupy a Designated Player roster slot.

The Whitecaps travel to LAFC on Saturday before returning home on July 13th against Sporting KC.

Crew acquire Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room

With Zack Steffen departing the Columbus Crew, the Eastern Conference side has signed an experienced goalkeeper to help fill the void.

The club announced they’ve signed Curacao National Team goalkeeper Eloy Room. Room recently played for PSV of the Dutch Eredivisie, where he made 160 appearances for the club. He will occupy an international roster spot and will officially become part of the roster on July 9th.

“We are excited to have a player as experienced and proven as Eloy join Columbus Crew SC,” Crew SC President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “Eloy is a talented goalkeeper whose leadership and shot-stopping ability will help strengthen our Club. We believe Eloy’s background competing at the European and international level will allow him to contribute to Crew SC immediately.”

Room also featured for Vitesse Arnhem of the Eredivisie, helping them win the 2016 KNVB Cup. He also spent a season on-loan with Go Ahead Eagles.

Room has won 30 caps with the Curacao National Team, recently appearing in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

Andre Blake to start in return for Union, Jamiro Monteiro out

Jamaican National Team goalkeeper Andre Blake is taking no rest after returning to the Philadelphia Union.

According to Pro Soccer USA, Blake will get the nod in-goal for the Eastern Conference-leading Union on Saturday against Orlando City. Blake featured in five matches for the Reggae Boyz in the Gold Cup, eventually seeing his side fall to the U.S. 3-1 on Wednesday.

Curtin: “Andre is going to play.”

So that settles that. — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) July 5, 2019

Blake’s stealer season has seen him named to the 2019 MLS All-Star Team, who will take on Atletico Madrid later this summer.

However, the Union will be without midfielder Jamiro Monteiro who was seen in a boot at training on Friday. Monteiro was injured on Wednesday in Orlando City after being on the end of a dangerous tackle from Lions midfielder Sacha Kljestan.

Jamiro Monteiro won’t be available tomorrow.

Union still waiting on results on a X-ray. — Joe Tansey (@JTansey90) July 5, 2019

Monteiro has been a nice find for the Union this season, scoring four goals and adding six assists in 16 league appearances.

Report: Dynamo close to adding Chilean defender Jose Bizama

The Houston Dynamo are reportedly chose to bolstering their defensive backline.

According to Chilean outlet El Grafico amongst others, the Dynamo are after 25-year-old Chilean defender Jose Bizama. Bizama is a versatile player who has seen time at fullback, centerback, or in midfield.

Bizama has played his entire professional career so far with native outfit, Huachipato. Since making his senior debut in 2014, Bizama has made over 100 appearances in all competitions with the club, scoring five goals.

He made his international debut for Chile in 2018 and has three caps to his name so far. Should Bizama make the move to MLS, he will join a Dynamo side with plenty of Central and South American talent already on the roster.