Monday Ticker: Neymar not on PSG preseason squad, Pepe set for Arsenal medical, and more

Neymar has been left of Paris Saint-Germain’s latest preseason roster.

The club announced its squad on Monday ahead of a friendly against Sydney FC in China. Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but is reportedly working on his fitness back in Shenzen. (REPORT)

Lille forward Nicolas Pepe is set to have his Arsenal medical after the two clubs agreed on a £72 million deal. (REPORT)

With the FA Community Shield set for Sunday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is fearful of his defense against Manchester City. (REPORT)

Manchester United named its squad for a friendly in Norway against Kristiansund on Tuesday. Striker Romelu Lukaku is not in the squad amidst links with Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Gareth Bale’s agent has blamed Real Madrid for the Welshman’s failed transfer to China. (REPORT)

Everton have made a second bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha which includes £55 million, striker Cenk Tosun, and midfielder James McCarthy. (REPORT)

Gerard Pique’s club FC Andorra has paid £411,000 for promotion into Spain’s third tier. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard admits he likes being under more pressure, after making making the move from Monchengladbach this summer. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United and Juventus defender Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from football. (REPORT)

Saint-Etienne have acquired Algerian international Ryad Boudebouz from Real Betis. (REPORT)