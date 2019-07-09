Monday Ticker: PSG will listen to offers for Neymar, De Ligt agrees with Juventus, and more

Paris Saint-Germain’s director, Leonardo, made some headlines after his comments regarding transfer rumors around the club.

Neymar didn’t report for preseason training and Leonardo said, he can leave the club for the right offer. (REPORT)

Leonardo also announced PSG are out of the race to sign Ajax center back Mathijis De Ligt. The Dutchman has agreed terms with Juventus, but a deal between the two clubs remains to be sorted out. (REPORT)

Good news for Ajax, Dušan Tadić has extended his contract at the club. The Serbian is now set to stay until 2023 with an agreement to stay on as a coach for a further three years. (REPORT)

David Neres has joined Tadić in affirming his commitment to Ajax after saying, “My future is with Ajax.” The 22-year-old Brazilian has just won the Copa America with Brazil. REPORT

Leicester City have signed Youri Tielemans on a permanent deal from Monaco after last season’s loan spell. The 22-year-old was signed for a club record fee, believed to be around £40 million. REPORT

After a loan spell at the club last season, Aston Villa have signed Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth for £26.5 million. (REPORT)

Harry Winks and Ben Davies have signed new contracts at Tottenham Hotspur. They have both signed five-year contract extensions. (REPORT)

Ryan Mason, who was forced to retire early due to a life threatening head injury, has been named academy coach at former club Tottenham Hotspur. (REPORT)

Arsenal are looking likely to sign Saint Etienne rising star William Saliba. The 18-year-old is believed to be close to agreeing a move which will include an immediate loan back to the French club. (REPORT)

AC Milan have signed Rade Krunić from Empoli for €8 million. The 25-year-old Bosnian signed a contract for five years. (REPORT)

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has publicly stated his admirations for both James Rodríguez and Mauro Icardi. The two have been linked with moves to the Italian club. (REPORT)

Sunday Rewind

The USWNT won the Women’s World Cup after a 2-0 win over the Netherlands. (REPORT)

A 3-1 victory over Peru earned Brazil the Copa America title, their first since 2007. (REPORT)

Mexico defeated the USMNT 1-0 to claim their eighth Gold Cup title. (REPORT)

West Ham are said to be pursuing a deal for Maxi Gómez following the departure of Marko Arnautović to Chinese Super League outfit, Shanghai SIPG. (REPORT)