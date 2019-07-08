SBISoccer.com

Pulisic, Long, Bradley named to Gold Cup Best XI

CONCACAF Gold Cup

A trio of U.S. Men’s National Team players were named to the Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI.

Christian Pulisic, Aaron Long, and Michael Bradley were the three players from Gregg Berhalter’s squad named to the tournament’s best 11. Pulisic was also named the Best Young Player of the Gold Cup, scoring three goals and adding three assists.

The USMNT fell short in its hopes of repeating as Gold Cup champs, losing 1-0 to Mexico in Sunday’s final.

Long put in a strong tournament in the USMNT’s backline, while Bradley remained a key veteran presence for the side.

Mexico had seven players named to the Best XI including forward Raul Jimenez, midfielder Andres Guardado, and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The final player named was Canada forward Jonathan David, who finished with six goals in four appearances.

