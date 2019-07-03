Rapinoe: I think I’m extremely American

Megan Rapinoe has never been shy to voice her opinions. The U.S. Women’s National Team star has been in the spotlight on numerous occasions this calendar year, and Wednesday was the latest action by Rapinoe.

On the eve of the Fourth of July, Rapinoe hit back at her critics who believe her words and actions are Anti-American.

“I think that I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American,” Rapinoe said to media on Wednesday. “If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for, all the songs and the anthem and sort of what we were founded on, I think I’m extremely American.”

“I think for the detractors, I would have them look hard into what I’m actually saying and the actions that I’m doing. Maybe you don’t agree with every single way that I do it, and that can be discussed. I know that I’m not perfect.

Rapinoe has been outspoken on a number of different topics including racial inequality, LGBTQ rights, and gender discrimination. She also voiced her opinion on not attending the White House, should the USWNT win the World Cup this weekend in France.

She may not be liked by everyone, but Rapinoe isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes in.

“But I think I stand for honesty, for truth and for wanting to have the conversation,” Rapinoe said. “And for looking at the country honestly and saying, yes, we are a great country and there are many things that are so amazing — and I feel very fortunate to be in this country. I’d never be able to do this in a lot of other places.”

“But also, that doesn’t mean that we can’t get better. That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t always strive to be better. I think that this country was founded on a lot of great ideals, but it was also founded on slavery. And I think we just need to be really honest about that and be really open in talking about that, so we can reconcile that and hopefully move forward and make this country better for everyone.”

Rapinoe missed the USWNT’s 2-1 semifinal win over England on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. She has already reiterated that she will be ready to go for July 6th’s final, against either Sweden or the Netherlands.

The 34-year-old currently has five goals this World Cup and is a goal behind Golden Boot leaders Alex Morgan and England’s Ellen White. White will play in a third-place game against an undetermined opportunity while Rapinoe and Morgan will be battling for their second-consecutive World Cup title.