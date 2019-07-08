SBISoccer.com

Report: 1860 Munich interested in adding Haji Wright on-loan

Report: 1860 Munich interested in adding Haji Wright on-loan

Americans Abroad

Report: 1860 Munich interested in adding Haji Wright on-loan

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Haji Wright is reportedly being linked to German third-tier side 1860 Munich.

According to Kicker, Munich is after the striker’s services for the 2019-20 season, but financially would be better suited to acquire him on-loan. Wright, 20, is coming off 15-goal haul with both Schalke and the Bundesliga club’s U-23 side this season.

Wright made his Bundesliga debut this season, scoring once in seven senior appearances. He returned to Schalke’s U-23 side in order for consistent playing time and finished with 14 goals and five assists in 22 league matches. Wright helped Schalke’s U-23 side earn promotion.

Wright has also worked his way through the U.S. Soccer ranks, recently appearing twice for the U-23 side in March friendlies. He’s also appeared domestically with Sandhausen during his time in Germany.

Munich finished 12th in the 3. Liga last season, totaling 47 points in 38 matches. Should Wright make the move to 1860 Munich, he will become the club’s second acquisition this summer.

 

, , Americans Abroad

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home