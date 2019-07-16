SBISoccer.com

Report: Ariyibi unlikely to rejoin Scottish side Motherwell

Americans Abroad

Gboly Ariyibi is reportedly unlikely to rejoin Scottish Premier League side Motherwell this summer.

According to the Nottingham Post, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson doesn’t think Ariyibi will be re-acquired. The 24-year-old Ariyibi spent the 2018-19 season on-loan with Motherwell, scoring two goals in 18 appearances.

“I’ve tried very, very hard, but Gboly has indicated to me that he is looking at other things,” Robinson said. “We’ve got wide players in, and I’m very happy with the players we have.”

Since Ariyibi returned to Forest this summer, he has only trained with the U-23 side. He joined the club from Chesterfield in Jan. 2017, but has yet to make his senior debut for the EFL Championship side. He’s also spent time on-loan with Northampton Town and MK Dons.

Robinson stated back in May that Motherwell “were desperately trying to keep Ariyibi and were negotiating with Forest” for a deal.

Nottingham Forest have expressed their interest in listening to offers for Ariyibi and several other players, but no new clubs have come knocking yet for the former U.S. U-20 and U-23 player.

