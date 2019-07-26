Report: Austria Wien in talks with Man City over Palmer-Brown loan

Manchester City defender Erik Palmer-Brown is reportedly being linked with a loan move to Austrian outfit Austria Wien.

According to Sport 24, both clubs have been in talks over the American defender in regards of a loan to the Austrian Bundesliga club for the 2019-20 season. Palmer-Brown was seen visiting the club at training last week as it doesn’t look like he will break into Pep Guardiola’s side yet.

Wien technical director Ralf Muhr has labeled the talks as “quite good” so far, but the summer transfer window remains open until Sept. 2nd for many European leagues.

Palmer-Brown made 18 appearances last season on-loan with NAC Breda of the Dutch Eredivisie. He scored one goal, but was unable to help the team fight off relegation.

He’s also seen time with Belgian Pro League side Kortrijk as well since his move from MLS’ Sporting KC to Man City. Palmer-Brown has won two caps with the USMNT.

Wien is desperate for defenders right now too with Christian Schoissengeyr (ankle) and Alexandar Borkovic (torn hamstring) both expected out for a lengthy period of time.

The club finished fifth in the regular season in 2018-19 before placing fourth in the championship playoffs.

Wien takes on WSG Wattens in their season opener on Saturday before also facing off against an undetermined opponent in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.