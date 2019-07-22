Report: Chicago Fire to return to Soldier Field in 2020

The Chicago Fire could return to their old stomping grounds next season as a temporary solution for its stadium issues.

The Fire are expected to return to Soldier Field in 2020, where the club previously resided for seven seasons. A club announcement was posted on Monday, but quickly removed off the Fire’s official website.

Since the team’s departure from Soldier Field in 2005, the Fire have played all their home MLS matches at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill..

On July 9, the Chicago Tribune reported that the Fire broke the terms of their current lease at SeatGeek Stadium at a cost of over $65 million.

Veljko Paunovic’s Fire currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference on 23 points.

The Fire are seven points behind the seventh and final playoff spot in the East.