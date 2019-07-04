Report: Johannsson linked with Swedish side Hammarby

Aron Johannsson is reportedly being watched by a Swedish first-division side.

According to Fotboll Skanalen, Johannsson is linked with Allsvenskan side Hammarby. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Werder Bremen expired on June 30th.

Johannsson was also linked with a move to MLS’ Seattle Sounders, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Johannsson joined Werder Bremen from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2015. Injuries have plagued Johannsson’s career as the forward has only made 28 appearances for Bremen in four years. He’s scored five goals and registered one assist in that time.

He’s also spent time with Danish outfit AGF Aarhus and Icelandic side Fjolnir. His best spell domestically came in 2013-14 with Alkmaar, where he scored 17 goals in 11 appearances.

Johannsson has also won 19 caps with the USMNT, scoring four goals and appearing in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Should Johannsson make the move to Sweden, he will become the second current player to play in the Allsvenskan. Malmo midfielder Romain Gall is the other.