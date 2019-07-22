Report: Miazga to rejoin Reading on season-long loan

Matt Miazga is reportedly on the verge of rejoining EFL Championship side Reading on a season-long loan.

According to Get Reading, Miazga passed a medical with the club earlier on Monday and is set to rejoin from Chelsea. Miazga made 18 appearances for the Royals last season on-loan in the January Transfer Window.

Understand Miazga to #readingfc is a done deal. Season long loan. Medical passed earlier today — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) July 22, 2019

The 24-year-old defender helped Jose Gomez’s side fight off relegation and remain in the English second-tier. In the 18 matches that Miazga appeared in last season, Reading averaged 1.3 points per game, while only 0.8 in the 28 matches before Miazga’s arrival.

After an unsuccessful loan-spell with Ligue 1 side Nantes, Miazga will now fight for a starting spot in Gomez’s squad and help the Royals aim for Premier League promotion.

Miazga joined Chelsea in 2016 from the New York Red Bulls, but has only made two senior appearances. A winner of 17 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Miazga is coming off a runners-up place in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup with Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Reading open their EFL Championship schedule on Aug. 3rd against Sheffield Wednesday at home.