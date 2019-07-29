Report: Rotherham, Oxford United interested in Gboly Ariyibi

Nottingham Forest’s Gboly Ariyibi is being targeted by a pair of English clubs for a permanent move away from the club.

According to the Daily Mail, English League One sides Rotherham United and Oxford United are interested in the midfielder. Ariyibi recently returned to Nottingham Forest, but has only featured in preseason with the U-23’s.

Ariyibi spent last season on loan with Scottish Premier League side Motherwell, scoring two goals and adding two assists in 17 appearances. Motherwell head coach Stephen Robinson expressed his interest for Ariyibi back in May, but the clubs were unable to agree on a deal.

Ariyibi joined Nottingham Forest from Chesterfield for roughly £500,000 in 2017, but has yet to make a single appearance for the English second-tier side. He’s also spent time on loan with MK Dons and Northampton Town, scoring three goals in 34 combined appearances.

The English League season begins this weekend in both the Championship and League One. Oxford opens up on Aug. 3rd at Sunderland while Rotherham, recently relegated from the second-tier, travel to AFC Wimbledon.