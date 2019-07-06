SBISoccer.com

Report: Tottenham to make Carter-Vickers eligible for sale

Cameron Carter-Vickers may reportedly be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham have made eight players available for sale including the 20-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team defender. Also included in the list is English defenders Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier, as well as Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama.

The club is looking to make sales due to the recent purchase of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele as well as their new stadium, which opened last season.

Carter-Vickers has yet to crack Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in league play, heading out on three-consecutive loans to the EFL Championship. In 2017-18, Carter-Vickers spent time with both Sheffield United and Ipswich Town before heading to Swansea City this past campaign.

Carter-Vickers totaled 30 appearances for the Swans in 2018-19, earning him a call-up to Gregg Berhalter’s senior squad for June camp. He’s won eight senior caps for the USMNT, but is expected to be a part of Jason Kreis’ U-23 side who will fight for a 2020 Olympic berth later this year.

Tottenham is coming off a runners-up finish in the UEFA Champions League as well as a fourth-place finish in the English Premier League.

