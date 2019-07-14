Report: Wigan agree to fee with Everton over Robinson

Antonee Robinson looks reportedly set to return to Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis.

According to Wigan Today, the Latics have agreed to a £2 million fee for Robinson’s services which would bring him back to the DW Stadium permanently.

Robinson had been linked with a return to Wigan following the Toffees re-signing longtime veteran Leighton Baines and already having Lucas Digne on the roster.

The 21-year-old spent the 2018-19 season on-loan at Wigan and held the starting leftback job for most of the season, outside a three-month injury spell. Robinson made 26 appearances, recording one assist and being one of Wigan’s top performers during the final two months of the season.

Robinson also served a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in 2017-18, totaling 30 combined appearances.

He’s won seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, most recently starting in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica on June 5th. Robinson was one of several cuts ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, in which the USMNT finished as runners-up.