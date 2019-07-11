Reports: Besiktas agree to deal for Tyler Boyd

Tyler Boyd is reportedly on his way to Turkish giant Besiktas.

According to multiple reports out of Turkey, Besiktas has agreed to terms with Boyd’s current club, Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes. Besiktas will figure pay Vitoria €2 million which will be paid in installments by the end of 2019. Boyd is expected to join the club in training camp next week in Riva.

Boyd spent the second-half of the 2018-19 season in Turkey with Ankaragucu, scoring six goals and adding four assists in 14 appearances. His arrival helped spark the club to a 13th-place finish, three points clear of the relegation zone.

He made a one-time switch to the U.S. from New Zealand back in May and registered a two-goal performance in the USMNT’s 4-0 Gold Cup win over Guyana. Boyd totaled 234 minutes of action in the Gold Cup over four appearances as the USMNT finished as runners-up to Mexico.

Boyd made his debut for Vitoria back in in 2015, but only totaled 10 appearances since. He’s also appeared for Tondela, Wellington Phoenix, and Waikato FC.

Besiktas finished third in the Super Lig last campaign, qualifying for the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League group stage.