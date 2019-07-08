SBISoccer.com

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Aaron Long

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Aaron Long

Featured

SBI USMNT Man of the Match: Aaron Long

By 14 minutes ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team fell to rivals Mexico 1-0 on Sunday night, losing to El Tri for the fifth time in the final.

While the USMNT got punished in the second-half, one player that did put in a strong performance was Aaron Long. The centerback had a tough task dealing with El Tri striker Raul Jimenez and made him ineffective in front of goal.

Long’s performance earned him SBI USMNT Man of the Match.

While the USMNT defended heavily in the second-half, Long did not let the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker beat him one-on-one. Jimenez failed to have much of an impact when shooting towards goal, something he had success in earlier this tournament.

Long’s stock continued to rise for Gregg Berhalter as the team now heads into break. They will be back in action this Fall for the inaugural Concacaf Nations League.

Long beat Paul Arriola, Matt Miazga, and Christian Pulisic for MOTM honors.

What did you think of Long’s performance? Where would you rank him on the centerback depth chart with every player healthy? Do you expect to see Long starting for the USMNT come Nations League?

Share your thoughts below.

, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home