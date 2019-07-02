SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Alyssa Naeher

The U.S. Women’s National Team are heading back to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final after a 2-1 win over England on Tuesday.

Alyssa Naeher saved a 84th-minute penalty kick for the USWNT, while making three additional saves in the match. Naeher’s performance earned her SBI Woman of the Match honors.

Naeher’s first bit of action came in the 34th-minute, as she scrambled across the goalline to claw Keira Walsh’s effort wide. After halftime, the USWNT keeper came up big again, this time on Ellen White as she held on to the striker’s poked effort.

With the match on the line, Naeher guessed the correction direction to save Stephanie Houghton’s penalty kick. The shot could’ve been hit with more power, but Naeher came up clutch when her team needed it most.

Naeher beat out Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, Christen Press, and Lindsey Horan for the Woman of the Match honors.

What did you think of Naeher’s performance? Where would you rank her amongst the top goalkeepers in the World? Has this been her best performance of the World Cup?

Share your thoughts below.