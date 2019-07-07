SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Rose Lavelle

The U.S. Women’s National Team captured its second-consecutive World Cup title on Sunday and Rose Lavelle played a massive role in the 2-0 win over the Netherlands.

Lavelle came back into the starting lineup and scored the insurance goal in Lyon, earning SBI’s USWNT Woman of the Match honors.

Lavelle went the full 90 minutes since missing the semifinal match with a hamstring injury and put in a strong performance. Her individual brilliance capped the win for the USWNT, slicing through the Netherlands defense and beating Sari van Veenendaal to the bottom-right corner.

Lavelle also finished the match with three successful tackles, one interception, and two successful aerials won.

She also was given the Bronze Ball for the third-best player in the tournament, behind Megan Rapinoe and England’s Lucy Bronze.

Lavelle edged Crystal Dunn, Megan Rapinoe, and Sam Mewis for WOTM honors.

