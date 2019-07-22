SBISoccer.com

Sergino Dest provides assist in Ajax preseason loss

Americans Abroad

Sergino Dest is making waves at Ajax this preseason, and the U.S. Men’s National Team defender could be in line to see significant minutes with the reigning Dutch champions moving forward.

During Monday’s club friendly against Greek outfit Panathinaikos, Dest helped set up Ajax’s lone goal, stealing the ball on the far end line and laying the ball off to Donny van de Beek for a tidy finish.

Dest, 18, has carried over his form from the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where he and the United States fell to Ecuador in the quarterfinals. During the tournament, Dest made four appearances for Tab Ramos’ side.

The Dutch-American outside back previously represented the U.S. Under-17 national team at the 2017 World Cup in India, where that squad was also defeated in the final eight.

Home