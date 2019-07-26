SBISoccer.com

Shaq Moore joins Spanish second tier side Tenerife

Shaq Moore joins Spanish second tier side Tenerife

Americans Abroad

Shaq Moore joins Spanish second tier side Tenerife

By 5 hours ago

By: |

Shaq Moore is on his way out of Spanish La Liga side Levante.

Spanish second-tier side CD Tenerife announced on Friday that Moore’s services have been acquired from Levante. Levante however retains the option to buy Moore back and have the right to a percentage of a fee should Moore be sold in the future.

“I am very happy to join Tenerife,” Moore said in an interview for the club’s website. “I want to provide the team with as much as possible and also grow and help them any way I can.”

The 22-year-old joined Levante in 2016 from Oviedo B, but would only make six senior appearances for the top-flight side. He also made 61 appearances with Levante’s B team before heading on-loan with Reus Deportiu of the Segunda Division in 2018.

Moore made nine appearances for Reus before ending his loan early due to unpaid wages by the club.

The Powder Springs, GA native has also worked his way through the U.S. Soccer ranks, winning five caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team. His last cap came in 2018 under then-interim head coach Dave Sarachan.

Tenerife finished 16th in the 22-team Segunda Division last season with 50 points earned through 42 matches.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home