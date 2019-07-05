This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The final match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup headlines a trio of finals this weekend bringing a conclusion to three of the summer’s biggest tournaments.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup features both the United States and the Netherlands who have gone unbeaten through the competition thus far. USA recently topped England to earn their place in the final while the Netherlands moved past Sweden in the semifinal.

The Copa America is also coming to a close with Brazil and Peru set to meet in the final on Sunday afternoon. Brazil eliminated Lionel Messi’s Argentina before Peru surprised some by advancing with a win over Chile.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the final of the three competitions set to conclude with USA and Mexico playing a highly anticipated final. The two powerhouses have won each and every Gold Cup since 2002 and will continue the trend in 2019.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:

Friday

Africa Cup of Nations

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Morocco vs Benin

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Uganda vs Senegal

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Ottawa Fury FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Atlanta United 2 vs Charleston Battery

Saturday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

11 a.m. – FOX Network – England vs Sweden

Copa America

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Argentina vs Chile

Africa Cup of Nations

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nigeria vs Cameroon

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Egypt vs South Africa

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Cincinnati vs Houston Dynamo

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake

USL Championship

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Louisville City FC vs Nashville SC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Memphis 901 FC vs Hartford Athletic

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Saint Louis FC vs Loudoun United FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Tacoma Defiance

9 p.m. – ESPN+ – OKC Energy FC vs El Paso Locomotive FC

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Monarchs SLC vs New Mexico United

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers 2 vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs Lansing Ignite FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tormenta vs Forward Madison FC

Sunday

FIFA Women’s World Cup

11 a.m. – FOX Network – USA vs Netherlands

Copa America

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brazil vs Peru

CONCACAF Gold Cup

9 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Mexico vs USA

Africa Cup of Nations

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Madagascar vs Congo DR

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Algeria vs Guinea

Major League Soccer

2 p.m. – FOX Network – Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls

6:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – New York City FC vs Portland Timbers

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Norrköping vs Häcken

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Swope Park Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

USL League One

9:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Texas SC vs Greenville Triumph SC