This Weekend’s Soccer on TV is headlined by a pair of matches in Africa’s continental tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations.

The first of the two Sunday matches will feature Senegal and Tunisia. The latter of the pair will see Algeria and Nigeria meet.

Major League Soccer is also heading into an exciting weekend filled with high profile matches. The Hudson River Derby featuring New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls is amongst the excitement. Atlanta United will visit the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in a matchup featuring two of the league’s bests.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams this weekend:

Friday

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. – ESPN – D.C. United vs New England Revolution

9 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Houston Dynamo vs Los Angeles FC

11 p.m. – Univision Deportes – LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes

USL Championship

10 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Real Monarchs SLC vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

4 p.m. – ESPN+ – Toronto FC II vs Tormenta FC

Club Friendlies

11:30 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Borussia Dortmund vs Schweinberg

3 p.m. – ESPN3, ESPN Deportes – Real Betis vs Sheffield United

Saturday

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Montreal Impact vs Toronto FC

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs FC Dallas

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Philadelphia Union

10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids

USL Championship

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – Hartford Athletic vs Indy Eleven

5 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Atlanta United 2

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charlotte Independence vs Saint Louis FC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Memphis 901 FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Tulsa Roughnecks FC

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion FC vs North Carolina FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley FC vs Phoenix Rising FC

8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Austin Bold FC vs Orange County SC

10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fresno FC vs New Mexico United

11 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sacramento Republic FC vs Portland Timbers 2

USL League One

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Greenville Triumph SC vs Orlando City B

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Richmond Kickers vs North Texas SC

7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Lansing Ignite FC vs FC Tucson

8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Forward Madison FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Club Friendlies

12 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Lausanne-Sport vs Monaco

1 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Villarreal vs West Bromwich Albion

Sunday

Africa Cup of Nations

12 p.m. – beIN Sports – Senegal vs Tunisia

3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Algeria vs Nigeria

Major League Soccer

3:55 p.m. – ESPN – Seattle Sounders FC vs Atlanta United

6:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC

SuperCopa MX

6 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

Campeon de Campeones

9 p.m. – América vs Tigres UANL

USL Championship

2 p.m. – ESPN+ – Ottawa Fury FC vs Louisville City FC

Allsvenskan

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Östersunds FK vs Norrköping

Club Friendlies

10 a.m. – B/R Live – Bradford City vs Liverpool

11:30 a.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Internazionale vs Lugano