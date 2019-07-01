This Week's Soccer on TV

The Women’s World Cup has just three matches remaining with each of the semi-finals on the horizon. The United States will take on England on Wednesday following Italy and Netherlands meeting the day prior.
The Copa America is in the same stage as FIFA’s Women’s World Cup with two semi-final matches set to take place this week. Brazil and Argentina will begin the next stage of the competition on Tuesday. Wednesday’s match will feature Chile and Peru.
Also entering the semi-final stage this week is the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The first of the two matches will take place on Tuesday with Mexico and Haiti meeting before hosts USA meets with Jamaica on the following day.
Major League Soccer and the USL continue their regular season schedule as well.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major online streams from Monday-Thursday:
Monday
Africa Cup of Nations
12 p.m. – beIN Sports – South Africa vs Morocco
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Namibia vs Côte d’Ivoire
3 p.m. – beIN Sports – Kenya vs Senegal
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Tanzania vs Algeria
Tuesday
FIFA Women’s World Cup
3 p.m. – FOX Network – England vs USA
Copa America
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brazil vs Argentina
CONCACAF Gold Cup
10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Haiti vs Mexico
Africa Cup of Nations
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Benin vs Cameroon
12 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Mauritania vs Tunisia
3 p.m. – beIN Sports Connect – Angola vs Mali
Wednesday
FIFA Women’s World Cup
3 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Netherlands vs Sweden
Copa America
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chile vs Peru
CONCACAF Gold Cup
9:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 1 – Jamaica vs USA
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – New York City FC vs Seattle Sounders
7:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Orlando City SC vs Philadelphia Union
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United
8 p.m. – ESPN+ – Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Sporting Kansas City vs Los Angeles FC
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Houston Dynamo vs New York Red Bulls
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – Real Salt Lake vs Columbus Crew
USL Championship
8:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – San Antonio FC vs Austin Bold FC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Reno 1868 FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC
11 p.m. – ESPN3, WatchESPN – Sacramento Republic FC vs Fresno FC
USL League One
10 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Tucson vs Toronto FC II
Thursday
Major League Soccer
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – FC Dallas vs D.C. United
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – LA Galaxy vs Toronto FC
USL Championship
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – North Carolina FC vs Charlotte Independence
7 p.m. – ESPN+ – Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Bethlehem Steel FC
9 p.m. – ESPN+ – Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs Orange County SC
10:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Las Vegas Lights FC vs LA Galaxy II
Comments