Thursday Ticker: Lampard named new Chelsea boss, Robben announces retirement, and more

Frank Lampard propelled Derby County to a spot in the EFL Championship Final in his first season as manager of the Rams. After success in 2018-19, Lampard is making the jump to the English Premier League to take over at his former club.

Chelsea announced on Thursday they’ve named Lampard as their new manager. (REPORT)

Longtime Dutch and European star Arjen Robben announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a 19-year career which saw stints at Bayern Munich and Chelsea. (REPORT)

Juventus announced that longtime goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has rejoined the club from PSG. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera as joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Leicester City have signed Spanish forward Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United for roughly £30 million. (REPORT)

David Ospina has made a €5 million switch from Arsenal to Napoli, after spending this season on-loan with the Serie A club. (REPORT)

Stephan El Shaarawy is eager for a move to China, which would see him depart AS Roma. Roma and Shanghai Shenhua are working on a final price for the winger. (REPORT)

West Ham United winger Marko Arnautovic is close to a £22.4 million move to China. (REPORT)

Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo does not agree that his team are giants heading into Sunday’s Concacaf Gold Cup Final against the U.S. (REPORT)

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic is returning to the Bundesliga, joining Union Berlin from St. Etienne. (REPORT)

AC Milan are in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers to exchange Andre Silva plus €15 million for Ruben Neves. (REPORT)

Former Everton defender Phil Jagielka is staying in the Premier League after rejoining Sheffield United on a free transfer. (REPORT)

Wednesday Rewind

The USMNT downed Jamaica 3-1 behind a brace from Christian Pulisic. (READ)

Weston McKennie earned SBI USMNT Man of the Match honors after his performance against Jamaica. (READ)

Hobro has reportedly rejected a latest bid from Israeli club Maccabi Haifa for Emmanuel Sabbi. (READ)

Megan Rapinoe insists that she is extremely American despite what many people may think about her. (READ)