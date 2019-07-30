U.S. Soccer claims USWNT were paid more than men

U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro claims that the U.S. Women’s National Team has been paid more than the men’s team after analysis of federation finances.
In an open letter to federation members on Monday, Cordeiro included the results of 10 years of financial data, including payments made to both the USMNT and USWNT. U.S. Soccer’s numbers, which were verified by an independent accounting firm, showed that the USWNT were paid roughly $34.1 million (including bonuses) from 2010-2018, while the USMNT were paid $26.4 million over the same period.
“Just as our WNT players have shared their perspective, I strongly believe that you — as U.S. Soccer members, stakeholders, sponsors and partners — deserve to hear ours,” Cordeiro wrote Monday. “Now that the Women’s World Cup is behind us, a common understanding of key facts will also help advance our shared work to grow women’s soccer in America as well as the larger national discussion about equality.”
FIFA World Cup bonuses were not included in the latest amount, although with bonuses from 2010 onward, the men’s made $41 million while the women’s finished at $39.7 million over the nine-year period. U.S. Soccer has also admitted they should not be responsible for the inequity of FIFA’s prize money.
The winner of the men’s tournament in Russia made more than the total prize pool of the 24-team women’s tournament this summer in France. After winning its fourth World Cup earlier this month, the USWNT are heading to mediation with the USSF over equal pay.
“This is a sad attempt by the USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress,” Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the players, said in response to the letter. “The USSF has repeatedly admitted that it does not pay the women equally and that it does not believe the women even deserve to be paid equally. This is why they use words like ‘fair’ and ‘equitable,’ not ‘equal,’ in describing pay.
“The numbers the USSF uses are utterly false, which, among other things, inappropriately include the NWSL salaries of the players to inflate the women’s players’ compensation. Any apples-to-apples comparison shows that the men earn far more than the women.”
The USWNT will play its first match since returning from France, this Saturday in Pasadena against the Republic of Ireland.
Overpaid “cows”….no wonder our boys such a failure (because of USSF).
These numbers are fudged and doesn’t account for the fact that the men failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018. The friendlies and WC matches would have had a significant impact to the wages paid. A more realistic approach would be to breakdown the pay per game and revenue per game. Numbers don’t lie but cherry picked data can lead to false conclusions.
The reason why the men get compensated more by the national federation is because the men forego more income by playing for the national team. The inequity in pay is actually at the club level. If someone like Pulisic plays a game for the Nats, he’s risking his career and contract with Chelsea, which is worth 10s of millions. If Morgan plays a game for the Nats, she’s risking her career and contract with the NWSL, which is worth millions. The difference is more than an order of magnitude. Insuring Pulisic against injury is an order of magnitude more expensive than insuring Morgan.
The economic principle is opportunity cost. Because male players take a greater financial risk by putting their future club contracts in peril, which are larger by an order of magnitude, they are compensated greater for that risk. The problem isn’t at the National team level, it’s at the club level. When the women are compensated equally at the club level, they will be compensated equally at the National team level. One mirrors the other.
If the problem of inequity in pay is at the club level, the women KNOW what the problem is, that is they need to generate more revenue, ie more paying fans in the seats, more eyeballs watching on the TV, more sponsors on their shirts. As long as the Women’s professional soccer leagues struggle to survive, financially, the players will be paid less.
It’s the same argument economists use about raising the minimum wage. Macroeconomic theory says it will put more people out of work, as employers will employ less. If the NWSL raises salaries, then the league is more likely to go bust, putting all the players out of work, or having to go to other leagues. As the players know, the key to the problem with salary inequity is to make the NWSL a thriving league. It’s the same problem that MLS has compared to the EPL. You can’t pay the players in the MLS the same as the ones in the EPL, because the revenue structure is at a whole different level.
Sorry, the software removed all my line breaks!
But this is still not FAIR!!!!!!!!
