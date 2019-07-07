Union-Orlando City match postponed due to weather

The Philadelphia Union’s home date with Orlando City scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Major League Soccer made the decision at 8 p.m. EST.

The game has been moved to Sunday, July 7th at 4:30 p.m. EST.

This was the second match of a home-and-home between the two Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia defeated nine-men Orlando 3-1 on Wednesday away from home.

The best scenario for this match to be played in July would fall on a weeknight on the last week of the month. Orlando City has U.S. Open Cup play on July 10th ahead of league matches on the 13th, 18th, 21st, and 27th.