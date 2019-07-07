SBISoccer.com

Union-Orlando City match postponed due to weather

Union-Orlando City match postponed due to weather

Major League Soccer

Union-Orlando City match postponed due to weather

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Philadelphia Union’s home date with Orlando City scheduled for Saturday night has been postponed.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Major League Soccer made the decision at 8 p.m. EST.

The game has been moved to Sunday, July 7th at 4:30 p.m. EST.

This was the second match of a home-and-home between the two Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia defeated nine-men Orlando 3-1 on Wednesday away from home.

The best scenario for this match to be played in July would fall on a weeknight on the last week of the month. Orlando City has U.S. Open Cup play on July 10th ahead of league matches on the 13th, 18th, 21st, and 27th.

, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home