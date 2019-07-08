USMMT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

One win stands in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s way of repeating as Concacaf Gold Cup champions.
Gregg Berhalter’s side face a familiar foe in Mexico on Sunday night. The match will take place at Chicago’s Soldier Field and will be the sixth all-time meeting between these rivals in the finals.
The USMNT booked its place in the final after a 3-1 semifinal win over Jamaica while Mexico used a late penalty kick from striker Raul Jimenez to down Haiti 1-0. With the win, the USMNT will claim its seventh Gold Cup title all-time, tying them with El Tri for the most.
Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have been two crucial parts of the team this summer, while Zack Steffen has made important saves when called upon. Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris have been included in Berhalter’s starting XI.
Enjoy the match.
Super disappointed that we lost, but thanks to the guys for fighting hard til the end! Mexico beautifully finished the chance, and we didn’t in the first half. Until the next time.
FT: Mexico 1 – USMNT 0. Once again the USMNT cannot get it done against El Tri as Tata Martino wins his first trophy as boss of Mexico. Definitely didn’t agree with the USMNT’s subs and Berhalter will hear about that. Thanks for joining everybody.
Good cross from Bradley forces Ochoa into a save while Roldan’s follow-up is blocked by Moreno. Reyes on for Guardado now. 89′
Not a fan of the subs, or their timing
Daniel Lovitz replaces Ream. 83′
Jimenez couldn’t get the header on target. 83′
Ream bundles into Jimenez. We saw that a few times in the Premier League this past season. 82′
First Mexico sub: Charlie Rodriguez on for Pizarro. 81′
Roldan with great work to win a corner there against Gallardo. 80′
Jimenez lays off a pass for dos Santos who finishes off the bar. 1-0 Mexico. 73′
Zardes heads it onto a rushing Pulisic but the midfielder’s shot goes into the stands. 71′
Zardes? Game over. So disappointing.
dos Santos with a pass to Jimenez and it ends up going out for a corner. 67′
Zardes on for Altidore. Need some more energy in attack. 65′
Alvarez’s shot ends up hit by Jimenez but with no power. Steffen catches. 64′
Gyasi Zardes also readying to come on. 63′
Roldan to replace his Sounders teammate Jordan Morris. 61′
Cristian Roldan about to come on for the U.S. 60′
Great work by Long to get back and beat Jimenez to the ball. Martino wants a foul but no chance. 59′
Antuna tees up Guardado but the shot is over. Bad giveaway from McKennie there. 58′
Guardado’s free kick is comfortably over the bar. 55′
Free kick for Mexico. Arriola with a needless challenge on Pizarro. 54′
Morris with the header and Guardado heads it off the line. No VAR in Gold Cup. 51′
Arriola with a low cross and its out for a U.S. corner. 50′
Scrappy start to the second-half as Altidore is fouled and a scrum ensues. Guardado looked to have choked McKennie there. No cards. 47′
Need to finish those chances. Really impressed with Cannon, he’s played well. Pulisic always dangerous, but Morris has been the weak spot. Almost a giveaway for a goal and his crossing isn’t great.
HT: Mexico 0 – USA 0. The U.S. have had the better of the offensive chances but Mexico is pressuring as well. More to come.
One minute of stoppage time. Pizarro still down after a nasty injury to his elbow. 45′
dos Santos with a shot and it forces Steffen to dive but its wide. 42′
Jordan Morris gets away with that there. 34′
SO CLOSE. Arriola from a tight angle cannot finish as Ochoa scrambles out and cannot claim the ball. 31′
Tim Ream may not be the most elegant defender, but he has a good job of standing his ground the entire tournament. Forces Antuna into a bad cross there. 30′
Arriola with a simple foul. Rodriguez gives a little extra back. Mexico getting frustrated folks. 23′
Altidore is steaming. Rodriguez kicked the ball at Pulisic who was done after a foul. Those two have some words. 23′
Great strength by Alvarez to hold off Pulisic. Pulisic is whistled for the foul. Alvarez gets up with a smile on his face. 18′
Guardado has a good chance, but Arriola’s challenge throws him off! Great tracking back. Guardado skies the effort. 16′
Mexico cannot make Steffen’s poor clearance count. Rodriguez’s cross goes out for a goal kick. 15′
Miazga vs. Jimenez is such a great matchup to watch. Both physical and both will be eager to win this individual battle. 12′
Altidore catches dos Santos there but zero chances its a card just yet. 11′
Altidore scuffs his effort wide. That is a huge chance to take the lead. 8′
Pulisic with a run onto goal but Ochoa makes the save. Altidore’s bicycle kick is a whiff and the deflection from a Mexico clearance almost goes in! WOW 6′
Not the best ball from Morris there who had options as he moved up field. 5′
Zack Steffen makes his first save, catching Jonathan dos Santos effort. 1′
We’re underway from Chicago! 1′
Win USNT! or we will “tar and feather” USSF.
Excited for this rivalry showdown between Mexico and the USMNT. Not surprised that GB went with the same lineup from Jamaica.
Greetings everyone! Made it home from the Union/Orlando City match just in time.
Not surprised by the lineup. Not bad, but I would prefer Boyd over Morris and Zimmerman over Miazga.
