SBISoccer.com

USMMT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

USMMT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

CONCACAF Gold Cup

USMMT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

By 3 hours ago

By: |

One win stands in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s way of repeating as Concacaf Gold Cup champions.

Gregg Berhalter’s side face a familiar foe in Mexico on Sunday night. The match will take place at Chicago’s Soldier Field and will be the sixth all-time meeting between these rivals in the finals.

The USMNT booked its place in the final after a 3-1 semifinal win over Jamaica while Mexico used a late penalty kick from striker Raul Jimenez to down Haiti 1-0. With the win, the USMNT will claim its seventh Gold Cup title all-time, tying them with El Tri for the most.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have been two crucial parts of the team this summer, while Zack Steffen has made important saves when called upon. Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris have been included in Berhalter’s starting XI.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.

, , CONCACAF Gold Cup

Recent News

Comments

48 comments
  • simonlovesusmnt

    Super disappointed that we lost, but thanks to the guys for fighting hard til the end! Mexico beautifully finished the chance, and we didn’t in the first half. Until the next time.

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    FT: Mexico 1 – USMNT 0. Once again the USMNT cannot get it done against El Tri as Tata Martino wins his first trophy as boss of Mexico. Definitely didn’t agree with the USMNT’s subs and Berhalter will hear about that. Thanks for joining everybody.

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Good cross from Bradley forces Ochoa into a save while Roldan’s follow-up is blocked by Moreno. Reyes on for Guardado now. 89′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Ream bundles into Jimenez. We saw that a few times in the Premier League this past season. 82′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Jimenez lays off a pass for dos Santos who finishes off the bar. 1-0 Mexico. 73′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Zardes heads it onto a rushing Pulisic but the midfielder’s shot goes into the stands. 71′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    dos Santos with a pass to Jimenez and it ends up going out for a corner. 67′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Alvarez’s shot ends up hit by Jimenez but with no power. Steffen catches. 64′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Great work by Long to get back and beat Jimenez to the ball. Martino wants a foul but no chance. 59′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Antuna tees up Guardado but the shot is over. Bad giveaway from McKennie there. 58′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Free kick for Mexico. Arriola with a needless challenge on Pizarro. 54′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Morris with the header and Guardado heads it off the line. No VAR in Gold Cup. 51′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Scrappy start to the second-half as Altidore is fouled and a scrum ensues. Guardado looked to have choked McKennie there. No cards. 47′

    Like

    Reply
  • OldNslow

    Need to finish those chances. Really impressed with Cannon, he’s played well. Pulisic always dangerous, but Morris has been the weak spot. Almost a giveaway for a goal and his crossing isn’t great.

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    HT: Mexico 0 – USA 0. The U.S. have had the better of the offensive chances but Mexico is pressuring as well. More to come.

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    One minute of stoppage time. Pizarro still down after a nasty injury to his elbow. 45′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    dos Santos with a shot and it forces Steffen to dive but its wide. 42′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    SO CLOSE. Arriola from a tight angle cannot finish as Ochoa scrambles out and cannot claim the ball. 31′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Tim Ream may not be the most elegant defender, but he has a good job of standing his ground the entire tournament. Forces Antuna into a bad cross there. 30′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Arriola with a simple foul. Rodriguez gives a little extra back. Mexico getting frustrated folks. 23′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Altidore is steaming. Rodriguez kicked the ball at Pulisic who was done after a foul. Those two have some words. 23′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Great strength by Alvarez to hold off Pulisic. Pulisic is whistled for the foul. Alvarez gets up with a smile on his face. 18′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Guardado has a good chance, but Arriola’s challenge throws him off! Great tracking back. Guardado skies the effort. 16′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Mexico cannot make Steffen’s poor clearance count. Rodriguez’s cross goes out for a goal kick. 15′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Miazga vs. Jimenez is such a great matchup to watch. Both physical and both will be eager to win this individual battle. 12′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Altidore catches dos Santos there but zero chances its a card just yet. 11′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Altidore scuffs his effort wide. That is a huge chance to take the lead. 8′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Pulisic with a run onto goal but Ochoa makes the save. Altidore’s bicycle kick is a whiff and the deflection from a Mexico clearance almost goes in! WOW 6′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Not the best ball from Morris there who had options as he moved up field. 5′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Zack Steffen makes his first save, catching Jonathan dos Santos effort. 1′

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Excited for this rivalry showdown between Mexico and the USMNT. Not surprised that GB went with the same lineup from Jamaica.

    Like

    Reply
  • Larry Henry Jr

    Greetings everyone! Made it home from the Union/Orlando City match just in time.

    Like

    Reply
  • OldNslow

    Not surprised by the lineup. Not bad, but I would prefer Boyd over Morris and Zimmerman over Miazga.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home