USMMT vs. Mexico: Live Commentary

One win stands in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s way of repeating as Concacaf Gold Cup champions.

Gregg Berhalter’s side face a familiar foe in Mexico on Sunday night. The match will take place at Chicago’s Soldier Field and will be the sixth all-time meeting between these rivals in the finals.

The USMNT booked its place in the final after a 3-1 semifinal win over Jamaica while Mexico used a late penalty kick from striker Raul Jimenez to down Haiti 1-0. With the win, the USMNT will claim its seventh Gold Cup title all-time, tying them with El Tri for the most.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have been two crucial parts of the team this summer, while Zack Steffen has made important saves when called upon. Jozy Altidore and Jordan Morris have been included in Berhalter’s starting XI.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.