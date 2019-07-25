USMNT to face Uruguay in St. Louis for second September friendly

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face one of FIFA’s top ranked sides in its final tuneup before the start of the 2019 Concacaf Nations League.

U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday that the USMNT will host Uruguay at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10th. Uruguay is currently ranked fifth in FIFA’s mens rankings and will provide Gregg Berhalter’s side with a tough test before the Nations League begins.

👋 Hey St. Louis, we're comin' for YOU!#USMNT vs. 🇺🇾

“We look forward to this challenge against an excellent Uruguayan team. They possess a mixture of top-level offensive difference makers and experienced defenders that have competed on the world stage for years,” Berhalter said.

“Part of the development of our team is being able to consistently compete against teams with the profile of Uruguay. In the National Team we also speak about the importance of tradition, and St. Louis has one of the great soccer legacies in the United States. We look forward to adding to that history in September.”

It will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two teams after last meeting at RFK Stadium in 2002. The USMNT hold a 2-2-2 record against Uruguay, who are currently led by PSG’s Edinson Cavani and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez.

Busch Stadium will play host to the USMNT for only the second time in its history. The lone match before ended in a 6-1 victory for the U.S. over St. Vincent & the Grenadines back in a 2015 World Cup Qualifying match.

This fixture comes four days after the USMNT faces Concacaf rivals Mexico in East Rutherford, N.J.