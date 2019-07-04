USMNT vs. Jamaica: Live Commentary

Two victories stands in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s way of repeating as Concacaf Gold Cup champions.
Gregg Berhalter’s side face a familiar foe in Jamaica on Wednesday night in the second semifinal tie. The winner will face Mexico on July 7th at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Despite a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Curacao on Sunday in Philadelphia, the USMNT looked sloppy as a whole. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Zack Steffen excelled but the rest could not be said about the remaining players on the pitch.
It will be the second meeting with Jamaica this calendar year after the USWNT suffered a 1-0 friendly loss to the Reggae Boyz in D.C. in early June. Jamaica defeated Panama 1-0 also on Sunday, with Darren Mattocks and Andre Blake the key performers.
16′- The match is entering a weather delay as there’s thunderstorms in the area. Couldn’t come at a worse time for the USMNT, who have been buzzing from the opening whistle.
different look to the pressure, no deception, 3 high with both supporting lines high. McKennie solving pressure in midfield, always moving and open so far
Not wasting effort pressing the goalie with a 1-0 lead. Much better. Jozy seems to be making a big difference. Weather delay sort of unfortunate for keeping momentum.
15′- Another chance off a set piece for the USMNT. Pulisic’s ball floats to Blake, but his own player knocks him down, causing him to spill the rebound. The ensuing shot was blocked, however, and the chance fizzled. Regardless, the USMNT is in full control of this match.
12′- Pulisic with a heck of a free kick. Andre Blake needed every bit of his reach to keep it from being 2-0 to the USA.
9′- Goal USMNT! Excellent ball movement opens up space through the middle and Weston McKennie takes advantage of it! Michael Bradley starts the move and Jozy Altidore’s deft touch allows the ball to fall to McKennie, who hammers it home.
7′- There really is a lot to like about how the USMNT are playing early on. They are moving quickly and taking advantage of space out wide. Jordan Morris is proving he should have been starting for the last few games. Altidore is playing well, too. Even the young Reggie Cannon is getting involved by blasting a shot into the side netting.
fun to watch. hope to see then keep up the tempo after the lightning break
4′- The USMNT squanders a golden opportunity on a 3 on 2 break. Andre Blake came up huge with the save, but Paul Arriola really should have gotten a better shot away after a great feed from Jordan Morris.
2′- The USMNT looks dangerous early on with some strong wing play from Christian Pulisic. His cross is a little wild though, and nobody could get a solid touch to knock it home.
