USMNT vs. Jamaica: Live Commentary

Two victories stands in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s way of repeating as Concacaf Gold Cup champions.

Gregg Berhalter’s side face a familiar foe in Jamaica on Wednesday night in the second semifinal tie. The winner will face Mexico on July 7th at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Despite a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Curacao on Sunday in Philadelphia, the USMNT looked sloppy as a whole. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Zack Steffen excelled but the rest could not be said about the remaining players on the pitch.

Rockin' and Rollin' in Music City 🎶💥 With a spot in the #GoldCup2019 Final on the line, your #USMNT Starting XI to take on 🇯🇲! Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/3hW15K4gM7 pic.twitter.com/EUzx6bmxoZ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 4, 2019

It will be the second meeting with Jamaica this calendar year after the USWNT suffered a 1-0 friendly loss to the Reggae Boyz in D.C. in early June. Jamaica defeated Panama 1-0 also on Sunday, with Darren Mattocks and Andre Blake the key performers.

The SBI editorial staff will be providing live commentary on this evening’s match so feel free to follow the action here. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions (NOT play-by-play commentary) in the comments section below.

Enjoy the match.