USWNT to host Portugal in pair of Victory Tour friendlies

The U.S. Women’s National Team’s Victory Tour has another pair of friendlies lined up this Fall.

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that Jill Ellis’ side will face Portugal on both Aug. 29th and Sept 3rd. The matches will be the second and third of a five-match Victory Tour schedule which begins on Aug. 3rd against the Republic of Ireland in Pasadena, CA.

Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the first match against Portugal, which will be the USWNT’s fourth-ever visit.

Four days later will see the USWNT duke it out once again with Portugal, this time at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field. It will be the team’s first match at the new stadium.

The final two matches of the Victory Tour will take place on Oct. 3rd and 6th respectively, yet opponents have not been confirmed.

The USWNT claimed its fourth World Cup title earlier this summer in France, downing the Netherlands 2-0 in the final. Megan Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Ball as the tournament’s top player and leading goalscorer.