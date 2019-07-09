Zack Steffen officially loaned to Fortuna Dusseldorf

Zack Steffen is officially heading to the Bundesliga on-loan.

Fortuna Dusseldorf announced the acquisition of the U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper from Manchester City. The Athletic originally reported the move in June.

Steffen, 24, is coming off Gold Cup duty with the USMNT, in which he played he featured in five of six matches.

He leaves MLS side Columbus Crew, where he was named to the league’s Best XI in 2018 and was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Steffen totaled 76 regular season appearances with the Crew from 2016-19 and also appeared in eight playoff matches.

This will not be Steffen’s first time in the Bundesliga after appearing for Freiburg II following two seasons with the University of Maryland.

Dusseldorf is coming off a 10th-place finish in the Bundesliga last season, totaling 44 points in 34 matches. Steffen is expected to see first-team action with the club.