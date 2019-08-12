Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Gooch, Pulisic, and more

Sunderland may only have two points from a possible six to start the League One season, but don’t blame Lynden Gooch.

The 23-year-old American winger has scored in each of the Black Cats first two matches, helping them to a pair of draws. Gooch got on the board in their recent 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday, which has him as the club’s leading goalscorer so far. Gooch and Sunderland will take on Accrington Stanley in the opening round of the 2019-20 Carabao Cup this week as Jack Ross’ side try to avoid an upset on the road. Gooch’s fine start should see him in the starting XI in what will be the first of three meetings between the two sides this campaign.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will try to rebound from their lopsided loss at Manchester United as they take on Liverpool on Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup. Ethan Horvath and Romain Gall will aim to get into their respective team’s starting XI’s for Champions League qualification this week, while Timmy Chandler looks to do the same for the Europa League.

Duane Holmes will face his old club Scunthorpe United in Carabao Cup play, Rubio Rubin faces Ventura Alvarado in Copa MX, and Maki Tall and Ajaccio play in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Super Cup

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Liverpool on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Sergino Dest and Ajax face PAOK Salonika on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Romain Gall and Malmo face Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Vaduz on Thursday.

England

Carabao Cup

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga, Andrija Novakovich and Reading face Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Bristol City on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de la Ligue

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Valenciennes on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana on Tuesday.