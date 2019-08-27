Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Holmes, Chandler, and more

Duane Holmes has yet to take the field under new Derby County boss Philip Cocu, but the USMNT winger could play a part in his side’s Carabao Cup tie vs. Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Holmes made his second appearance for Derby’s U-23’s last week in a 2-1 win over Tottenham. He scored a goal and added an assist in a 66-minute performance as he tries to work his way back to full fitness. Cocu admitted Monday he isn’t sure Holmes is ready for a 90-minute performance just yet, but the speedster could be used in the Rams date with their fellow Championship opponents midweek.

Elsewhere, Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt host Strasbourg in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifying tie. USMNT prospect Sergino Dest and Ajax take on Apoel Nicosia following a scoreless first leg last week. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City take on Leeds United for the second time in a week, while Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face a trip to Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

Here’s a closer look at who the foreign-based American pros will be facing this week:

Europe

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face LASK on Wednesday.

UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Romain Gall and Malmo face Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Strasbourg on Thursday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

England

carabao Cup

Tim Ream and Fulham face Southampton on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Leeds United on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face MK Dons on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Burnley on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Lincoln City face Everton on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (INJURY) for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT (INJURY) for Hull City.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT (INJURY) for Newcastle United.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah is OUT (INJURY) for Lille.

Coupe De La Ligue

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Nancy on Tuesday.

Germany

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Lubeck on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Santos Laguna on Wednesday.

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Toluca on Wednesday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Cruz Azul on Wednesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Veracruz on Tuesday.