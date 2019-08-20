Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Miazga, Johannsson, and more

Reading is coming off its first win of the new EFL Championship season and Matt Miazga was a major part of that.

The 23-year-old American defender starred in Reading’s 3-0 league win over Cardiff City on Sunday, putting in a man of the match performance. Miazga won 19 duels, 17 headers, and made 13 clearances in the home victory as Jose Gomez’s side earned their first three points of the season. The busy start to the season continues on Wednesday as Reading face a trip to West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom have won two of their opening three league matches so far and are one of the favorites to earn promotion. Miazga and his Royal teammates will try to silence a Baggies attack who has scored six goals in four matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face a trip to lower league competition in the Swedish Cup. Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face a trip to Middlesbrough in Championship play, while Eric Lichaj and Hull City take on Blackburn Rovers. Romain Gall and Timmy Chandler face first leg ties in Europa League qualifying while Sergino Dest and Ajax face Apoel Nicosia in the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face LASK on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Romain Gall and Malmo face Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Strasbourg on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga, Andrija Novakovich and Reading face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Millwall on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Preston North End on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Swansea City on Wednesday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Rochdale on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Lincoln City face MK Dons on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United’s match with Bury scheduled for Tuesday is canceled.

Sweden

Swedish Cup

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face IFK Lulea on Wednesday.

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Forssa BK on Wednesday.