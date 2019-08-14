Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Dest, Olosunde, and more

Ajax advanced into the next round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Tuesday night and Sergino Dest made his tournament debut in the process.

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team wingback came off the bench and played 45 minutes as Ajax held off Greek outfit PAOK Salonika for a 5-4 aggregate win at home. Dest, 18, finished the match with two successful duels won and two clearances, while completing 15 of his 19 passes. Dusan Tadic’s 85th minute penalty ended up being enough as the Dutch champions advance into the fourth qualifying round. As for Dest, he will aim to get into the starting XI this weekend as Ajax faces VVV Venlo.

Elsewhere, Maki Tall made his domestic debut this season coming off the bench in a lopsided Coupe de la Ligue win for AC Ajaccio. Giles Phillips and Lynden Gooch played the full 90 minutes for their respective clubs in Carabao Cup play, while Sergino Dest made his Champions League debut in a qualifying win over PAOK.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Super Cup

Christian Pulisic started, registered ONE assist, and played — minutes in Chelsea face Liverpool on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League Qualifying

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Ajax’s 3-2 second leg win over PAOK Salonika on Tuesday. Ajax advanced on a 5-4 aggregate scoreline.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 3-3 second leg draw with Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday. Brugge advanced on a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

UEFA Europa League Qualifying

Romain Gall and Malmo face Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face FC Vaduz on Thursday.

England

Carabao Cup

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 4-0 win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes for Wycombe Wanderers.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Stoke City’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith dressed but did not play in Lincoln City’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress in Hull City’s 3-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson did not dress for Wigan Athletic.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress for Reading.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in QPR’s 5-4 penalty shootout win over Bristol City on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United on Tuesday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de la Ligue

Maki Tall came off the bench and played 11 minutes in AC Ajaccio’s 4-1 win over Valenciennes on Tuesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 64 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-2 draw with Necaxa on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez started and played 59 minutes in Queretaro’s 3-2 win over Club Tijuana on Tuesday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played 45 minutes for Club Tijuana.

Ventura Alvarado did not dress for Necaxa.