Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Ream, Dest, and more

Fulham are finding a nice run of form in the EFL Championship, winning their third match in a row on Wednesday at Craven Cottage.

The London club rolled past Millwall 4-0 and Tim Ream helped in the clean sheet win. Ream finished the match with a 97% passing completion rate as Fulham ran away to a comfortable derby win. It was the club’s second clean sheet out of their past three matches, which sees them sitting in third place so far this season. Ream’s veteran experience should help the club continue through the season especially when Fulham plays Nottingham Forest next on Aug. 24th.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest came off the bench in Ajax’s first leg draw with Apoel Nicosia in Champions League qualifying. Matt Miazga helped Reading earn a point at West Bromwich Albion, while Giles Phillips played the full 90 minutes for Wycombe Wanderers. Andrija Novakovich, Eric Lichaj, and Aron Johannsson were among the players who did not dress for their teams.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad action:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 28 minutes in Ajax’s 0-0 draw with Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-0 win over LASK on Tuesday.

UEFA Europa League

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 3-0 win over Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler did not dress in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 loss to Strasbourg on Thursday.

England

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 4-0 win over Millwall on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 67 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 45 minutes in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Swansea City on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj did not dress (Injury) in Hull City’s 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Stoke City’s 3-1 loss to Preston North End on Wednesday.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 55 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Rochdale on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Lincoln City’s 2-1 loss to MK Dons on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United’s match with Bury scheduled for Tuesday is canceled.

Sweden

Swedish Cup

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Hammarby’s 3-1 win over IFK Lulea on Wednesday.