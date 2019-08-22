Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Ream, and more

Weston McKennie and Schalke face a tough task on Matchday 2 in the German Bundesliga.
After last week’s scoreless draw at Borussia Monchengladbach, Schalke plays host to Bayern Munich on Saturday in Gelsenkirchen. McKennie played 85 minutes last weekend in what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the visitors. The 20-year-old will be expected to bounce back for Schalke as they face the defending league champions on home turf.
Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham face Nottingham Forest at home in league play. Matt Miazga and Reading travel to Huddersfield Town, while Antonee Robinson and Geoff Cameron will go head-to-head. After a stellar performance in his Fortuna Dusseldorf debut, Zack Steffen will look to keep Bayer Leverkusen off the scoreboard this weekend.
Romain Gall and Malmo take on Djurgarden in Allsvenskan play, a quartet of American players will look to get on the pitch for Hobro in Denmark, and Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel to Norwich City seeking their first win of the EPL season.
Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:
England
PREMIER LEAGUE
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Norwich City on Saturday.
DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United
EFL Championship
Matt Miazga and Reading face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Bristol City on Saturday. Lichaj is doubtful due to injury.
Geoff Cameron and QPR face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Saturday.
Tim Ream and Fulham face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Leeds United on Saturday.
League One
Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Charlie Kelman and Southend United on Saturday.
Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Lincoln City face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
U-23 Premier League
Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Friday.
Andrija Novakovich and Reading face West Ham United on Friday.
Duane Holmes and Derby County face Tottenham on Friday.
Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Monday.
Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Stoke City on Monday.
Germany
Bundesliga
Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.
Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Saturday.
Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face
Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Freiburg on Saturday.
Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig on Sunday.
Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.
2. Bundesliga
Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Karlsruher on Sunday.
Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Saturday.
3. Liga
Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Unterhaching on Sunday.
McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.
Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Chemnitzer on Saturday.
Regionalliga
Brady Scott and Koln II face Wuppertaler on Friday.
Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Eintracht Norderstedt on Saturday.
Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.
U-19 Bundesliga
Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.
Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Chemnitzer on Sunday.
Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.
Mexico
Liga MX
Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Guadalajara on Sunday.
Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.
Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Sunday.
Segunda MX
Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Venados on Saturday.
Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Leones Negros on Thursday.
Belgium
Pro League
Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Sunday.
Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.
Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Friday.
Turkey
Super Lig
Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Goztepe on Friday.
Netherlands
Eredivisie
Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Utrecht on Sunday.
Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Willem II on Saturday.
Sergino Dest and Ajax are off this weekend.
Eerste Divisie
Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face MVV Maastricht on Monday.
Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Friday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Aalborg on Monday.
Christian Cappis, Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Odense on Friday.
Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Kobenhaven on Sunday.
Spain
Segunda Division
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Numancia on Sunday.
France
Ligue 1
Timothy Weah and Lille are off this weekend.
Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and PSG face Toulouse on Sunday.
Ligue 2
Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Paris FC on Friday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Hartberg on Sunday.
Sweden
Allsvenskan
Romain Gall and Malmo face Djurgarden on Sunday.
Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Falkenbergs on Monday.
Superettan
Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Vasteras SK on Saturday.
Scotland
premier league
Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.
championship
Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.
James Murphy and Arbroath face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.
Switzerland
pro league
Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lugano on Sunday.
Argentina
Superliga
Alan Sonora and Independiente face Colon on Saturday.
Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face San Lorenzo on Friday.
South Korea
K League
Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Sangju Sangmu on Saturday.
