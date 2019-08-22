Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Ream, and more

Weston McKennie and Schalke face a tough task on Matchday 2 in the German Bundesliga.

After last week’s scoreless draw at Borussia Monchengladbach, Schalke plays host to Bayern Munich on Saturday in Gelsenkirchen. McKennie played 85 minutes last weekend in what proved to be a frustrating afternoon for the visitors. The 20-year-old will be expected to bounce back for Schalke as they face the defending league champions on home turf.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham face Nottingham Forest at home in league play. Matt Miazga and Reading travel to Huddersfield Town, while Antonee Robinson and Geoff Cameron will go head-to-head. After a stellar performance in his Fortuna Dusseldorf debut, Zack Steffen will look to keep Bayer Leverkusen off the scoreboard this weekend.

Romain Gall and Malmo take on Djurgarden in Allsvenskan play, a quartet of American players will look to get on the pitch for Hobro in Denmark, and Christian Pulisic and Chelsea travel to Norwich City seeking their first win of the EPL season.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Norwich City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga and Reading face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Bristol City on Saturday. Lichaj is doubtful due to injury.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Leeds United on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Charlie Kelman and Southend United on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Lincoln City face Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Friday.

Andrija Novakovich and Reading face West Ham United on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Tottenham on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Stoke City on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Freiburg on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Karlsruher on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Julian Green and Greuther Furth on Saturday.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Unterhaching on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Chemnitzer on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Wuppertaler on Friday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Eintracht Norderstedt on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

U-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Chemnitzer on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face William Yarborough and Club Leon on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Toluca on Sunday.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Venados on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Leones Negros on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Genk on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Goztepe on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Willem II on Saturday.

Sergino Dest and Ajax are off this weekend.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face MVV Maastricht on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Aalborg on Monday.

Christian Cappis, Emmanuel Sabbi, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Odense on Friday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Numancia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille are off this weekend.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and PSG face Toulouse on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Paris FC on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Hartberg on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo face Djurgarden on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Falkenbergs on Monday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler and Syrianska face Vasteras SK on Saturday.

Scotland

premier league

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lugano on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Colon on Saturday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face San Lorenzo on Friday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Sangju Sangmu on Saturday.