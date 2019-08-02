Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Miazga, Gooch, and more

The 2019-20 EFL Championship season opens this weekend as nine American players try to get onto the field for their respective clubs.

Matt Miazga returns to Reading FC looking to get a full season of work under his belt. After spending the second-half of last season at the Madejski Stadium, Miazga now will try to help the Royals take the next step as a club. Joining him is Andrija Novakovich who returns from back-to-back loans in the Netherlands. Miazga made 18 appearances for Jose Gomes’ side last season, featuring plenty in the heart of the backline. A home date with Sheffield Wednesday kicks off the start of a new campaign for Miazga, Novakovich, and the rest of the Reading players.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch and Sunderland open domestic play against Oxford United. Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United take on AFC Wimbledon also in League One play. Ethan Horvath and Brendan Hines-Ike headline play in the Belgian Pro League, while Aron Johannsson and Hammarby take on Kalmar. Sebastian Soto and Chris Gloster will try to get on the pitch for Hannover in 2. Bundesliga action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga, Andrija Novakovich and Reading face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Swansea City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Huddersfield Town on Monday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Stoke City on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Barnsley on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Oxford United on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face St. Pauli on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Nuremburg on Monday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster and Hannover face Regensburg on Saturday.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau and Duisburg face Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Uerdingen on Saturday.

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Bergisch Gladbach on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg II face Oldenburg on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Veracruz on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Club America on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sint-Truiden on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Charleroi on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest, Alex Mendez and Ajax face Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Richard Ledesma and PSV face Twente on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis and Hobro face Silkeborg on Friday.

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Randers on Sunday.

France

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Le Mans on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Kalmar on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Malmo are not in action.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Inverness CT on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Neuchatel Xamax on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Newell’s Old Boys on Monday.

Joel Sonora and Talleres de Cordoba face Rosario Central on Saturday.