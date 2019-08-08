Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Robinson, and more

The English Premier League gets underway this weekend as 20 teams aim to earn their first three points of a lengthy campaign.

Christian Pulisic will get his first taste of league play with Chelsea as the Blues take on Manchester United. Pulisic excelled in preseason under Frank Lampard, but will look to be ready for his first tough test in new colors. It is still undecided if Pulisic will play out wide or in the No. 10 position, after seeing time at both this summer. It will be Pulisic’s first competitive meeting with the Red Devils, who like Chelsea, will be trying to rebound from a disappointing campaign last year.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Preston North End in league play, while DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United take on Arsenal. Ethan Horvath will look to be in between the posts for Club Brugge against Oostende. Romain Gall and Malmo take on Hacken in Allsvenskan play. The German DFB Pokal kicks off this weekend as Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent, and Zack Steffen all look to feature for their respective clubs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin, Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Arsenal on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga, Andrija Novakovich face Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Preston North End on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Swansea City on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Leeds United on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Lincoln City on Saturday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Drochtersen/Assel on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Atlas Delmenhorst on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Vfl Osnabruck on Sunday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Sandhausen on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Terrence Boyd and Hallescher on Sunday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face FC 08 Villingen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face SV Waldhof on Sunday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face SV Rodinghausen on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Duisburg on Sunday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Chemnitzer FC on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto, Chris Gloster and Hannover face Karlsruher on Monday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II are off this weekend.

Wurttemberg Cup

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face TBD on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Essen on Sunday.

Michael Edwards, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg II face Hamburg II on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II face Lippstadt 08 on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Wuppertaler on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Tigres on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Pachuca on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Pumas on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon are off this weekend.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Celaya on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Oostende on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face face Mechelen on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Sergino Dest, Alex Mendez and Ajax face Desevio Payne and FC Emmen on Friday.

Richard Ledesma and PSV face Den Haag on Sunday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Midtjylland on Sunday.

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Brondby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Silkeborg on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face Montpellier on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Caen on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Mattersburg on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Helsingborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face BK Hacken on Sunday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Partick Thistle on Friday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Young Boys on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente are off this weekend.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi are off this weekend.