Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Steffen, McKennie, and more

The 2019-20 German Bundesliga begins this weekend and U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen will man the posts for Fortuna Dusseldorf in their league opener.

A date with Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen takes place on Saturday as Dusseldorf seek their first league win of the new season. Steffen played the full 120 minutes, making two saves last weekend as Dusseldorf escaped a German Cup upset on the road at FC Villingen. Alfredo Morales will also look for a winning start to the new season for Dusseldorf as the pair tries to silence one of the Bundesliga’s top attacking fronts from a season ago.

Elsewhere, Weston McKennie and Schalke kick off league play on Saturday against Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach. Christian Pulisic will get his first taste of home league action against Leicester City, while Shaq Moore and Tenerife kick off play in Spain’s Segunda Division.

Aron Johannsson and Romain Gall will face league tests in the Allsvenskan, Eric Lichaj and Hull City take a trip to Brentford in the EFL Championship, and Lynden Gooch and Sunderland host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leicester City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga and Reading face Cardiff City on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Bristol City on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Leeds United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Huddersfield Town on Friday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face MK Dons on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith Lincoln City face Southend United on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Saturday.

Andrija Novakovich and Reading face Manchester United on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face QPR on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Koln on Saturday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Union Berlin on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Bochum on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Wehen on Saturday.

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face Regensburg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC on Monday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Werder Bremen II on Friday.

Nick Taitague and Schalke II face Bonner SC on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Koln on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face FC Juarez on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Guadalajara on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana are off this weekend.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa are off this weekend.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Eupen on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face Sergino Dest, Alex Mendez and Ajax on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Heerenveen on Saturday.

EERSTE Divisie

Richard Ledesma and Jong PSV face Almere City on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro face Midtjylland on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Odense on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Amiens on Saturday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face PSG on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Chateauroux on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Admira Moedling on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Sundsvall on Saturday.

Romain Gall and Malmo face Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Scotland

Premier League

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS Cup

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Monthey on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Estudiantes on Monday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.