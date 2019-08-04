Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Cameron, Horvath, and more

Geoff Cameron’s return to the Bet365 Stadium as an opponent ended in winning fashion in Saturday’s EFL Championship opener.

Cameron started, registered an assist on QPR’s second goal, and played the full 90 minutes in the London club’s 2-1 road win over Stoke City. After picking up a pass in midfield, Cameron hit Eberechi Eze who scored after a sensational individual run through the Stoke defense.

It was Cameron’s first point of the new campaign which has QPR off on a positive note. The club next faces Huddersfield Town at Loftus Road on Aug. 10th.

Elsewhere, Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge earned a lopsided shutout win while Eric Lichaj and Matt Miazga started for their respective backlines. Christian Cappis put in a solid shift in Hobro’s 3-2 win. Sebastian Soto and Andrija Novakovich got late cameos in league play, Brady Scott posted a clean sheet, and Rubio Rubin came off the bench in Dorados’ road win.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-2 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Huddersfield Town on Monday.

Andrija Novakovich came off the bench and played five minutes for Reading.

Tim Ream did not dress in Fulham’s 1-0 loss to Barnsley on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 82 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-1 win over St. Pauli on Friday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Nuremburg on Monday.

Sebastian Soto came off the bench and played four minutes in Hannover’s 1-1 draw with Regensburg on Saturday.

Chris Gloster did not dress (Injury) for Hannover.

3. Liga

Joe Gyau did not dress in Duisburg’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 2-2 draw with Uerdingen on Saturday.

Chris Richards dressed but did not play in Bayern Munich II’s 5-2 loss to Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern Munich II.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 3-0 win over Bergisch Gladbach on Saturday.

Michael Edwards, Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg II face Oldenburg on Sunday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II are off this weekend.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 7-0 win over Veracruz on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 3-2 loss to Monterrey on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-0 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played four minutes in Club Tijuana’s 3-1 loss to Club America on Saturday.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 12 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-1 win over Tampico Madero on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath started and played 90 minutes in Club Brugge’s 6-0 win over Sint-Truiden on Friday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 1-1 draw with Charleroi on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with R. Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play in Ajax’s 2-2 draw with Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday.

Richard Ledesma did not dress in PSV’s 1-1 draw with Twente on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started and played 90 minutes in AC Horsens 2-1 win over Brondby on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 87 minutes in Hobro’s 3-2 win over Silkeborg on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi did not dress for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to Randers on Sunday.

France

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 win over Grenoble Foot on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson dressed but did not play in Hammarby’s 2-2 draw with Kalmar on Sunday.

Romain Gall and Malmo are not in action.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 14 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-1 win over Inverness CT on Saturday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Neuchatel Xamax on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Newell’s Old Boys on Monday.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Godoy Cruz on Monday.