Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Gall, Green, and more

Romain Gall has struggled for consistent minutes with Malmo, but may see that change after a terrific performance in league play on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Malmo midfielder scored one goal and added two assists in the club’s 5-0 win over Falkenbergs in Allsvenskan play. It was Gall’s first league points of the new season which helped Malmo remain top of the league table.

His goal came seven minutes into the match at Swedbank Stadion as Gall headed home Jonas Knudsen’s cross into the bottom-left corner. With the team leading by two at the halftime break, Gall set up Arnor Traustason for Malmo’s third of the match in the 54th minute. The duo would connect again just three minutes later to extend the hosts advantage to four. Gall finished the match with an 88% passing completion rate, while winning six duels and making two successful tackles.

Gall will hope to be a part of Malmo’s Europa League showdown with Bnei Yehuda Tel A on Thursday as the club tries to get a positive performance on the road.

Elsewhere, Julian Green scored the game-winning goal for Greuther Furth in a 1-0 league success over Regensburg. Joel Sonora found the back of the net for Arsenal de Sarandi, while Jonathan Klinsmann started for St. Gallen in Swiss Cup play. Zack Steffen put in a man of the match performance in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s season opening win at Werder Bremen.

Matthew Hoppe and Ulysses Llanez shined in U-19 Bundesliga action for Schalke and Wolfsburg respectively. Sergino Dest played the full 90 minutes for Ajax in a 4-1 league win over VVV Venlo, Matthew Olosunde helped Rotherham United to a clean sheet win on the road, and Matt Miazga shined in Reading’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started and played 71 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Stoke City’s 2-2 draw with Derby County on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress for Derby County.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth on Saturday.

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’ 3-2 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 1-0 win over Burton Albion on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 46 minutes in Southend United’s 4-0 loss to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress for Lincoln City.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face QPR on Tuesday.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes (making eight saves) in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 win over Koln on Saturday.

Weston McKennie started and played 85 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 27 minutes for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Josh Sargent came off the bench and played seven minutes for Werder Bremen.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play in Paderborn’s 3-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 4-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 1-0 win over Bochum on Friday.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 3-0 win over Wehen on Saturday.

Julian Green started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-0 win over Regensburg on Sunday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC on Monday.

McKinze Gaines started and played 45 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-0 win over Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 3-1 loss to Sportfreunde Lotte on Saturday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen II on Friday.

Nick Taitague did not dress (Injury) in Schalke II’s 0-0 draw with Bonner SC on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to Koln on Saturday.

Ulysses Llanez started, scored TWO goals, and played 75 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 4-2 win over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe started, scored ONE goal, and played 76 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face FC Juarez on Sunday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 4-3 win over Guadalajara on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana are off this weekend.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa are off this weekend.

Tony Alfaro started and played 90 minutes in Zacatepec’s 2-0 win over Zacatecas Mineros on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 4-2 win over Anderlecht on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Eupen on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Anderlecht.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 3-0 loss to Sivasspor on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 4-1 win over VVV Venlo on Saturday.

Haji Wright came off the bench and played 19 minutes for Venlo.

Desevio Payne came off the bench and played 47 minutes in FC Emmen’s 2-0 win over Heerenveen on Saturday.

EERSTE Divisie

Richard Ledesma came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Jong PSV’s 3-2 loss to Almere City on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NEC Nijmegen on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face AGF Aarhus on Monday.

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 87 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel came off the bench and played 13 minutes for Hobro.

Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-0 win over Odense on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 2-0 loss to Real Zaragoza on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah came off the bench and played six minutes in Lille’s 1-0 loss to Amiens on Saturday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face PSG on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 win over Chateauroux on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Wien’s 1-1 draw with Admira Moedling on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started, scored ONE goal, registered TWO assists, and played 90 minutes in Malmo’s 5-0 win over Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson started and played 60 minutes in Hammarby’s 3-0 win over Sundsvall on Saturday.

Scotland

SCOTTISH LEague cup

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 2-1 win over Motherwell on Saturday.

Switzerland

SWISS Cup

Jonathan Klinsmann started and played 90 minutes in St. Gallen’s 4-1 win over FC Monthey on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Estudiantes on Monday.

Joel Sonora started, scored ONE goal, and played 82 minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 3-0 win over Defensa y Justicia on Sunday.