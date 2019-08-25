Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Pulisic, Brooks, and more

Christian Pulisic registered his first career assist in the English Premier League on Saturday, helping Chelsea to their first win of the season.

Pulisic connected with Mason Mount for the second Chelsea goal of the first-half in a 3-2 win over Norwich City. The U.S. Men’s National Team star was lively in the match before being replaced after 83 minutes. Pulisic, Mount, and fellow youngster Tammy Abraham all shined for Frank Lampard’s side who next face Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 31st.

Elsewhere, John Brooks played the full 90 as Wolfsburg shut out Hertha Berlin on the road in Bundesliga play. Alfredo Morales found the back of the net in a losing effort for Fortuna Dusseldorf, while Zack Steffen was under siege again. Duane Holmes shined in Derby County U-23’s win over Tottenham.

Giovanni Reyna assisted in Borussia Dortmund U-19’s draw while Timmy Chandler also registered an assist in Eintracht Frankfurt’s defeat. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson went the distance in EFL Championship play, while Matt Miazga left with an injury for Reading.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic started, registered ONE assist, and played 83 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin is OUT with injury for Newcastle United

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-1 loss to QPR on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 73 minutes in Stoke City’s 3-0 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started and played 12 minutes in Reading’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Miazga left with an injury.

Eric Lichaj did not dress (Injury) in Hull City’s 3-1 loss to Bristol City on Saturday. Lichaj is doubtful due to injury.

Geoff Cameron did not dress for QPR.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 57 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’s 4-3 win over Southend United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman did not dress for Southend United.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Lincoln City’s 2-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United’s scheduled match with Portsmouth was postponed.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United on Friday.

Andrija Novakovich did not dress in Reading’s 3-0 loss to West Ham United on Friday.

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist, and played 66 minutes in Derby County’s 2-1 win over Tottenham on Friday.

Gboly Ariyibi and Nottingham Forest face Millwall on Monday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Stoke City on Monday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Zack Steffen started and played 90 minutes for Dusseldorf.

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Weston McKennie started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 81 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 13 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Josh Sargent dressed but did not play in Werder Bremen’s 3-2 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton dressed but did not play in Paderborn’s 3-1 loss to Freiburg on Saturday.

Tyler Adams is OUT for RB Leipzig.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 90 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Hannover on Saturday.

Bobby Wood came off the bench and played 11 minutes in Hamburg’s 4-2 win over Karlsruher on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play for Hannover.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started, scored ONE goal, and played 82 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 3-0 win over Unterhaching on Sunday.

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 2-2 draw with Chemnitzer on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress in Sonnenhof Grobaspach ‘s 3-0 loss to Viktoria Koln on Saturday.

Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott did not dress in Koln II’s 1-0 win over Wuppertaler on Friday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg II’s 4-0 win over Eintracht Norderstedt on Saturday.

Nick Taitague is OUT for Schalke II with injury.

U-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez started and played 14 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 5-0 win over Chemnitzer on Sunday. Llanez left with an injury.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 81 minutes in Schalke’s 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Guadalajara on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 4-0 loss to Club Leon on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play for Club Leon.

Fernando Arce dressed but did not play in Club Tijuana’s 2-0 loss to Toluca on Sunday.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 1-0 win over Venados on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro started and played 62 minutes in Zacatepec’s 3-1 win over Leones Negros on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 2-1 loss to Standard Liege on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge’s scheduled match with Sporting Charleroi was postponed.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 1-0 loss to Genk on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 61 minutes in Besiktas’ 3-0 win over Goztepe on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright dressed but did not play in VVV Venlo’s 2-1 win over FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Desevio Payne dressed but did not play in FC Emmen’s 2-1 loss to Willem II on Saturday.

Sergino Dest and Ajax are off this weekend.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face MVV Maastricht on Monday.

Alex Mendez dressed but did not play in Jong Ajax’s 5-2 win over FC Dordrecht on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Christian Cappis started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 0-0 draw with Odense on Friday.

Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 82 minutes for Hobro.

Yosef Samuel came off the bench and played eight minutes for Hobro.

Michael Lansing and AC Horsens face Aalborg on Monday.

Louicius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 loss to Kobenhaven on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore dressed but did not play in Tenerife’s 3-2 win over Numancia on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rennes 2-0 win over Strasbourg on Sunday.

Timothy Weah and Lille are off this weekend.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall dressed but did not play in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 win over Paris FC on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 75 minutes in Austria Wien’s 2-2 draw with Hartberg on Sunday. Palmer-Brown saw a straight red card and was sent off.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Malmo’s 1-0 loss to Djurgarden on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Falkenbergs on Monday.

Superettan

Andrew Stadler did not dress in Syrianska’s 2-1 loss to Vasteras SK on Saturday.

Scotland

premier league

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts 3-1 loss to Celtic on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

James Murphy started and played 90 minutes in Arbroath’s 1-0 win over Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-2 win over Lugano on Sunday.

Argentina

Superliga

Joel Sonora started and played 66 minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 2-0 loss to San Lorenzo on Friday.

Alan Sonora did not dress in Independiente’s 2-0 win over Colon on Saturday.

South Korea

K League

Mix Diskerud dressed but did not play in Ulsan Hyundai’s 5-1 win over Sangju Sagnmu on Saturday.