Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Weah, Alvarado, and more

Timothy Weah was one of many American players who made his league debut for a new club this weekend and it ended in winning fashion.

Weah got the start for Lille and helped them to a 2-1 home success over Nantes on Sunday. The 19-year-old played 68 minutes in front of the home fans, winning one duel, one header, and finishing with an 89% passing completion rate. Lille will finish the opening Ligue 1 weekend in fifth place as they next travel to Amiens on Aug. 17th.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Reyna scored and assisted in Borussia Dortmund U-19’s lopsided league win. Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench for Rennes in a road win as well. Ulysses Llanez scored two goals for Wolfsburg’s U-19 side, while Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales each started and went the distance for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Christian Pulisic made his Premier League debut in a losing effort at Manchester United, Eric Lichaj and Matt Miazga went head-to-head in EFL Championship play, and Weston McKennie also played for Schalke in DFB Pokal play. Ventura Alvarado scored for Necaxa in a losing effort at Tigres.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Chelsea’s 4-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin, Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday.

EFL Championship

Matt Miazga started and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-1 loss to Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Saturday.

Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Hull City.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 loss to Preston North End on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Stoke City’s 3-1 loss to Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-0 loss to Lincoln City on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’s 0-0 draw with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith dressed but did not play for Lincoln City.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales both started and played 120 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-1 extra time win over FC 08 Villingen on Saturday.

Josh Sargent started and played 62 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 6-1 win over Atlas Delmenhorst on Saturday.

Julian Green started and played 62 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 2-0 loss to Duisburg on Sunday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 32 minutes in Schalke’s 5-0 win over Drochtersen/Assel on Saturday.

Khiry Shelton came off the bench and played 37 minutes in Paderborn’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over SV Rodinghausen on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 1-0 win over Sandhausen on Friday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-3 win over SV Waldhof on Sunday.

Tyler Adams did not dress in RB Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Vfl Osnabruck on Sunday.

Bobby Wood dressed but did not play in Hamburg’s 6-5 shootout win over Chemnitzer FC on Sunday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Terrence Boyd and Hallescher on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Karlsruher on Monday.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II are off this weekend.

Wurttemberg Cup

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face TBD on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 2-1 loss to Essen on Sunday.

Michael Edwards started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-3 draw with Hamburg II on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague did not dress in Schalke II’s 1-1 draw with Lippstadt 08 on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna started, scored ONE goal, registered ONE assist in Borussia Dortmund’s 9-2 win over Wuppertaler on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez scored TWO goals in Wolfsburg’s 5-1 win over St. Pauli on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe started and played 90 minutes in Schalke’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 3-1 loss to Tigres on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez dressed but did not play in Queretaro’s 2-1 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Fernando Arce came off the bench and played four minutes in Club Tijuana’s 1-0 win over Pumas on Friday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon are off this weekend.

Segunda MX

Rubio Rubin dressed but did not play in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 0-0 draw with Celaya on Saturday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-0 win over Oostende on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 0-0 draw with Mechelen on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Haji Wright started and played 84 minutes in VVV Venlo’s 4-1 loss to Sparta Rotterdam on Friday.

Sergino Dest came off the bench and played 36 minutes in Ajax’s 5-0 win over FC Emmen on Saturday.

Desevio Payne came off the bench and played eight minutes for Emmen.

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and PSV face Den Haag on Sunday.

EERSTE DIVISIE

Alex Mendez did not dress in Jong Ajax’s 2-1 loss to FC Oss on Friday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing started and played 90 minutes in AC Horsens’s 2-0 loss to Midtjylland on Sunday.

Christian Cappis, Emmanuel Sabbi started and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 2-0 loss to Brondby on Sunday.

Yosef Samuel, Loucius Don Deedson dressed but did not play for Hobro.

Jonathan Amon did not dress in Nordsjaelland’s 2-2 draw with Silkeborg on Sunday.

France

Ligue 1

Timothy Weah started and played 65 minutes in Lille’s 2-1 win over Nantes on Sunday.

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Rennes 1-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 2-1 loss to Caen on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Wien’s 5-1 win over Mattersburg on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson started and played 64 minutes in Hammarby’s 2-1 win over Helsingborg on Sunday.

Romain Gall dressed but did not play in Malmo’s 1-1 draw with BK Hacken on Sunday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Dundee United’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Friday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-2 loss to Young Boys on Saturday.

Argentina

Superliga

Alan Sonora and Independiente are off this weekend.

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi are off this weekend.