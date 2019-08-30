De La Fuente, Kelman, Bassett headline U.S. U-20 roster for friendlies

Konrad de la Fuente, Charlie Kelman, and Cole Bassett headline the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team roster for a pair of September friendlies.

Tab Ramos announced his 23-player roster which is a part of a new cycle for the team. The team will face Croatia and the United Arab Emirates in Slovenia on Sept. 5th and 9th respectively.

“We have now had consistent success at this level from a development standpoint, which has been supported by excellent results,” Ramos said. “I’m looking forward to helping a new group of players to continue to raise the bar higher than ever before.”

De La Fuente and goalkeeper David Ochoa are the only two returners from the U-20 roster who appeared past summer’s U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Bassett has appeared this season for the Colorado Rapids in MLS, as well as Justin Haak for NYCFC. Thomas Roberts is one of many young players for FC Dallas who is rising through the ranks of U.S. Soccer.

Four players in the squad currently play abroad in Germany, the most of any country. Three play in England, two in Spain, and one in Scotland.

Here’s the entire roster:

GOALKEEPERS: David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake; Oxnard, Calif.), Patrick Schulte (Saint Louis University; St. Charles, Mo.)

DEFENDERS: Kwabena Boateng (UC Irvine; Elk Grove, Calif.), Jose Kevin Bonilla (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), George Campbell (Atlanta United; Chester, Pa.), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Fla.), Ian Hoffmann (Karlsruher/GER; Wilton, Conn.), Stuart Ritchie (Hannover 96/GER; Pleasanton, Calif.), Leonardo Sepulveda (Salamanca/ESP; Corona, Calif.), Travian Sousa (Hamburg/GER; Sacramento, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS: Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colo.), Justin Haak (NYCFC; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Marcelo Palomino (Unattached; Houston, Texas), Matteo Ritaccio (Liverpool/ENG; Westbury, N.Y.), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas; Little Rock, Ark.), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas; Birmingham, Ala.), Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa/ENG; Savannah, Ga.)

FORWARDS: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona/ESP; Barcelona, Spain), Johan Gomez (Unattached; Keller, Texas), Cameron Harper (Celtic/SCO; Newport Beach, Calif.), Jalen Hawkins (Ingolstadt/GER; Munich, Germany), Charlie Kelman (Southend United/ENG; Basildon, England)