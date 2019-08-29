Dest, Horvath advance to Champions League group stage

Sergino Dest and Ethan Horvath have respectfully advanced into the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The pair of American players have booked their places in the next round after second leg qualifying wins on Wednesday. Dest played the full 90 minutes for Ajax in a 2-0 success over Apoel Nicosia in Amsterdam.

Dest was a lively performer for Ajax, getting down the right wing on numerous occasions. He helped spring Klass-Jan Huntelaar on Ajax’s second goal, playing the forward in before he then assisted on Dusan Tadic’s goal.

The 18-year-old won nine of 11 individual duels, while also winning two tackles. He finished the match with a 92% passing completion rate in the club’s win. Dest will now head on international duty with the U.S. Men’s National Team for the first time in his career.

Horvath continued as Club Brugge’s No. 2 keeper with Simon Mignolet continuing in goal. Brugge earned a 2-1 second leg win over LASK, advancing on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

With Mignolet taking the reigns in goal, Horvath may need to start looking elsewhere for consistent playing time if he wants to see no stall in his club career.

Both players will find out their group stage fates on Thursday when the Champions League draw takes place. Ajax is in Pot 2, while Club Brugge is in Pot 3.

Dest and Horvath are two of five American players who will take part in the Champions League this season. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, Pot 1), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Pot 4), and Timothy Weah (Lille, Pot 4) are the other three.